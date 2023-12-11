Philadelphia's Longest Running Comedy Show COMEDYSPORTZ to Ring in the New Year with All-Ages Show

Want to ring in the New Year, but want to do it before midnight? Looking for something fun for everyone in the family on that night? ComedySportz, Philadelphia’s longest-running comedy show, has the answer for you and it is hilarious. ComedySportz’s New Year’s Improvin' Eve is at 7pm and includes a countdown from New Year’s Eve in Brazil at 9pm when the show ends. And since it’s New Year's Eve, they provide the fun offstage too: party favors, free soda and water, free popcorn, free pizza at halftime, and complimentary wine and beer to those 21 and older (be prepared to show proof of ID). Tickets cost $50 for adults, $45 for students, seniors, and military with a valid ID, and $30 for children 12 and under. Tickets and more information are available at www.comedysportzphilly.com. The show is performed in their home at 2030 Sansom Street.

“New Year's celebrations can start to feel predictable. At ComedySportz New Year’s Improvin’ Eve, everything is unpredictable,” said ComedySportz Philadelphia Executive Director Don Montrey. “The only thing we can predict is that you’ll have a great time. You get all the fun and excitement of a New Year’s Eve celebration and you’re home in time to ring in 2024 from your couch in your PJs.”

ComedySportz is an improv comedy show that thinks it’s a sporting match. Two teams, The New Jersey Turnpikes and The Philadelphia Whiz Wits, battle each other in a series of improv games and scenes; the one that gets the most laughs from the audience wins. In this special supersized show, ComedySportz players will play some of their favorite games, some Fan favorite games, and maybe a new game or two. Plus lots of audience interaction (but only if they want to).

Since it’s New Years, ComedySportz has fun offstage too: their 100-seat theater is comedy-intimate and ADA accessible. Audiences get great sight-lines, comfy seats, private bathrooms, free soda and water, free popcorn, and free pizza at halftime.Plus, they have complimentary wine and beer to those 21 and older (be prepared to show proof of ID) . Best of all, the show ends at 9PM and a celebration of New Year’s in Brazil happens. Audiences will be home in time to ring in 2024 from the comforts of home.

About ComedySportz and CSZ Philadelphia

For over 30 years, CSz Philadelphia has been entertaining fans with ComedySportz, the fastest and funniest form of improv comedy ever seen. Two teams of improvisers compete for points by playing a series of improv games, similar to what you may have seen on TV’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? A referee governs the action, calling the fouls and keeping the match moving at a blistering pace. The audience is always a part of the interactive show; some lucky fans will even wind up on stage. And because everything is improvised, it’s never the same show twice.

ComedySportz is for everyone, it's perfect for families, couples, bachelorette parties -- you name it! Every ComedySportz match is a unique and unforgettable hilarious event. (Laughs are guaranteed!) Come see why so many fans come back to see ComedySportz again and again.

CSz Philadelphia is an improv theater, producing curated local comedy shows every month.

But that's not all. In addition to being an improv theater, they are also The Philadelphia School of Improv, teaching local performers and non-performers alike the joy and applications of improv with our improv classes. They work with local businesses large and small on team building using applied improv and we have taken ComedySportz Road Shows to businesses aynd private events providing high quality and hilarious entertainment that everyone can enjoy.

CSz Philadelphia is a part of CSz Worldwide, a global network of companies for organizations needing entertainment, training, and events marketing solutions. CSz Worldwide uses improvisation to produce fun, immersive experiences that bring laughter to people around the world, including their 30-year flagship offering, ComedySportz®. CSz Worldwide companies are currently in 24 cities across the US and Europe. For more information, please visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Brianne Edge

