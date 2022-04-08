Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Announces Spring Concert at Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, April 24

It is always a thrill to perform in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, especially for the student musicians in Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, the most advanced ensemble of PYO Music Institute. They return to the hall on April 24, at 7 p.m. The ensemble, conducted by Maestro Louis Scaglione, has earned nationwide acclaim for their development of young musicians.

The evening's program will open with Still's Symphony No. 2, "Song of a New Race", then proceed with Respighi's Fountains of Rome and conclude with Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances. The music is suitable for an audience of all ages.

Scaglione said about the performance, "It is a great honor to play in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, and we are proud to make this opportunity part of the routine for students in PYO. It is extraordinary for them to play on the same stage as some of the most respected musicians and conductors in America."

Tickets for the PYO Concert are only $20-30 and can be purchased through Ticket Philadelphia by calling 215.893.1999 or visiting our website at https://pyomusic.org/events/.

About PYO Music Institute:

The renowned PYO Music Institute, now in its 82nd season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. PYO Music Institute provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training and is committed to supporting tomorrow's leaders. Its students go on to excel in many diverse fields and many become professional orchestral musicians, performing locally and all across the world. Many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are proud alumni of PYO Music Institute.

The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 125 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 15-21. Young musicians 13-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who also serves as Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Young Musicians Debut Orchestra (YMDO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning- to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra featuring students aged 11-17 that often provides an introduction to large orchestral playing. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute of Music Dean, Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. Prysm Strings and Prysm Strings Young Artists ensembles provide large string ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of Prysm Strings is Gloria dePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the conductor of Prysm Strings Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly - Orchestral Pathways Program (TUP) is the PYO Music Institute's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith. TUP focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under-resourced communities with opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum. Paul Smith also directs the newest ensemble, Pizzicato Players, for 12 to 21-year-old student musicians. This ensemble was created to provide musical experience pathways in advanced and intermediate settings and to raise the profile for such plucked instruments as the Classical/Acoustic Guitar, Harp and "Folk" Harp, Mandolin, Lute and Theorbo.