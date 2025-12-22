Philadelphia Orchestra To Return To Sarasota With All-Brahms Program

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Philadelphia Orchestra will return to Sarasota for a concert presented by the Sarasota Concert Association. The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on February 16, 2026, and will be led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The program will feature an all-Brahms repertoire, opening with Symphony No. 3, followed by Symphony No. 4, the composer’s final symphonic work. Nézet-Séguin is currently in his 14th season as Music and Artistic Director of The Philadelphia Orchestra and also serves as Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera. He is widely recognized for his interpretations of Brahms’ symphonic works and regularly appears with major orchestras worldwide.

Founded in 1900, The Philadelphia Orchestra has developed an international reputation for its sound and artistic leadership. In recent years, the Orchestra and its home venue, the Kimmel Center, unified under the banner of Ensemble Arts, expanding performance, education, and community programs in Philadelphia and beyond.

Tickets

Single tickets start at $65 and are available online at SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at (941) 966-6161, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

