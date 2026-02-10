Irish Heritage Theatre Will Present THE WEIR This Spring

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its March production, Conor McPherson's The Weir. This is the first time that the company is tackling a play by this esteemed, award-winning Irish playwright.

After last year's production of The Beauty Queen of Leenane starring Brian Anthony Wilson, the Irish Heritage Theatre turns to what the Irish do best: storytelling. Set in a rural Irish Pub, locals swap spooky and humorous tales of ghosts and folklore to impress a newcomer, Valerie, who then shares her own tragic story, revealing a shocking trauma that bonds the group. Exploring themes of isolation, missed connections, and the supernatural in everyday life while blending chilling suspense with warm, witty banter, Conor McPherson's popular and critically acclaimed play, The Weir, is a must-see for all audiences!

Directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring Aidan McDonald, Brian Rock, John Cannon, Oliver Donahue, Rob Hargraves, and Kirsten Quinn, the organization also welcomes back a diverse and talented crew and creative team- Jack Zaferes (sound designer), Megan Coyle (stage manager), Kevin Kim (Assistant Stage Manager), Quinn Eli (dramaturg), Michael Toner (dialect coach), Jere Edmunds (promotions) and Barbaraluz Orlanda (social media content creator and graphic designer) as well as newcomers Kai Williams (scholarship winner) and Erica Hoeschler (costume design).

The Irish Heritage Theatre has been called a "bold little theatre company" that takes risks and has featured "dazzling performances". IHT's mission is to provide a window into the works of Irish and Irish American Playwrights, celebrating the rich history of the theatre of Ireland.

Please join the Irish Heritage Theatre for this exciting work. The show runs from 3/13-3/29 at Plays and Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St. Philadelphia, PA 19103. Tickets can be purchased on The Irish Heritage Theatre website.