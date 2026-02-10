Star of the Day Will Present ALL SHOOK UP At YOUNG@PART

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Star of the Day will present All Shook Up Young@Part, a youth adaptation of the Broadway jukebox musical featuring the music of Elvis Presley. The production will be staged at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.

Adapted for young performers and family audiences, All Shook Up Young@Part follows a guitar-playing outsider whose arrival brings change to a conservative Midwestern town through music, romance, and self-discovery. The score includes well-known songs associated with Presley, including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

Star of the Day Founder and Managing Artistic Director Kirsten Almeida said the cast has been preparing to deliver an energetic and accessible production for audiences of all ages. The organization has produced family-oriented theatre programming since 2015, with a focus on youth performance and arts education.

Performance Schedule:

Friday at 7:00 PM

Saturday at 2:00 PM

Sunday at 3:00 PM

Venue:

St. John’s UCC

139 N. 4th Street

Emmaus, PA 18049

Tickets:

All tickets are $18. Seating is assigned. Tickets are available at www.staroftheday.org or at the door (cash only).