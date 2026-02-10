FAN EXPO PHILADELPHIA Unveils Special Experiences With Jim Lee, Frank Miller, And Joe Quesada

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FAN EXPO Philadelphia has announced a series of ticketed Special Experiences featuring comics creators Jim Lee, Frank Miller, and Joe Quesada as part of its upcoming convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

The individual Special Experiences will offer fans opportunities including autograph packages, head sketches, lithographs, photo opportunities, original artwork, guaranteed seating at exclusive panels, and additional benefits. Full details for each experience are available through FAN EXPO Philadelphia’s official website.

Lee, who serves as President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, is joined by Miller, known for landmark works including Daredevil and The Dark Knight Returns, and Quesada, former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics and a key creative force behind Marvel Knights.

Alongside these headliners, FAN EXPO Philadelphia has announced the first wave of Artist Alley guests, including Greg Capullo, Stephen Platt, Michael Golden, Mike Hawthorne, Drew Moss, Scott Hanna, Russell Braun, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Mike DeCarlo, Arthur Suydam, Danny Fingeroth, and Renee Witterstaetter. Additional creators will be announced closer to the event.

The convention will also feature a celebrity lineup that currently includes cast members from The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, The Goonies, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with more guests to be revealed in the coming weeks.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia is part of the larger FAN EXPO HQ network, which produces pop culture conventions across North America and brings together comics, film, television, cosplay, and fan programming under one umbrella. Tickets and passes are currently available, with advance pricing offered for a limited time.