Philadelphia Makes History Today As America's First Diploma's In Circus Arts Awarded

Students from across America will graduate tonight in a virtual graduation ceremony at one of the most interesting full-time professional schools located right here in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia was the birthplace of circus. Philadelphia makes history again as the very-first higher-education diplomas in circus arts will be awarded tonight during a virtual ceremony with performances, greetings from circus arts groups from around the world, and a keynote address from one of the world's leading circus directors.

Despite COVID19, the big show must go on. This is truly one of the most unique schools in the region to close due to COVID19. While the in-person show at the Kimmel Center was cancelled and the students finished their coursework and training virtually, the graduation will take place tonight with an exciting virtual graduation available to viewers around the world.

Circadium School of Modern Circus made history three years ago when it was founded in Germantown - it is THE only higher education school of its kind in all of the United States and one of the only schools of its kind in the world.

After a rigorous audition process and three year full-time education program, students from Utah, to New York, to Texas, to Philadelphia and beyond will earn the first diplomas ever in this field. These students may now go on to work in movies, television, touring productions, dance, arts, theater and other industries.

For these students that have trained for years if not decades - this is a key moment in their lives and careers - and one that was almost missed due to COVID19 closing down the Germantown school.

Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You