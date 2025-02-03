Penn Live Arts Presents OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penn Live Arts will present Old Crow Medicine Show, one night only, Thursday, May 22, at 7:30 PM at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Old Crow Medicine Show makes its Penn Live Arts debut with a dynamic mix of traditional country, old-time string music, bluegrass and folk.

The six-piece band was discovered by bluegrass legend Doc Watson and since then, has earned two Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and won legions of fans with hits like “Wagon Wheel,” Down Home Girl” and “Take ‘Em Away.”

TICKETS

Artist pre-sale: Tue, Feb 4, 10 AM

PLA pre-sale: Wed, Feb 5, 11 AM

General on-sale: Fri, Feb 7, 11 AM

For tickets and information visit PennLiveArts.org.

