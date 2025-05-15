Penn Live Arts Announces Toll The Bell Artistic Commissions And Updated Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penn Live Arts (PLA) has announced updated programming for Toll the Bell, its commemoration for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 6, 2025.

A collaboration with Penn's Office of the Chaplain and Interfaith Philadelphia bringing together faith-based organizations, community groups and other partners from across the Philadelphia region, Toll the Bell is designed as a call to action, using the transformative power of the arts to inspire and unite Philadelphians to catalyze positive change for the future of the city.

Building on its inaugural presentation of Toll the Bell in 2024, PLA has commissioned two Philadelphia-based artists to create and perform a work reflecting on this uniquely American tragedy: jazz vocalist/composer Ruth Naomi Floyd (June 6-7) and the West Philly community jam band, Omar's Hat (June 7).

Toll the Bell was conceived to bring attention to the gun violence epidemic facing Philadelphia and our entire nation. The centerpiece of the commemoration will be a city-wide sound installation of bell ringing, horns, drums, and other sound-making simultaneously taking place at more than 45 locations in Philadelphia and throughout the region.

The June 6 events will begin with an interfaith vigil service at the Annenberg Center led by PLA Executive & Artistic Director Christopher A. Gruits and University Chaplain Reverend Charles (Chaz) Lattimore Howard. Members of Interfaith Philadelphia's Religious Leaders Council will offer prayers and reflections, and the service will be followed by a community walk of reflection to the Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral through a sound installation of bells ringing simultaneously throughout the city and beyond. At the Cathedral, Philadelphia's own sacred jazz vocalist and composer, Ruth Naomi Floyd, performs Echoes: Shattered Flesh and Breathless Souls, commissioned by PLA to reflect on the devastating impact of gun violence.

An encore performance of Echoes: Shattered Flesh and Breathless Souls will be performed the following day, June 7, at Tindley Temple United Methodist Church. The special neighborhood concert and service will feature a two-part commissioned work by Omar's Hat as well as reflections and prayers offered by community speakers.

Penn Live Arts has compiled a list of resources available here for individuals seeking to learn more about anti-violence initiatives, get involved in supporting these organizations, or find help for themselves or others. These resources offer valuable information, guidance, and support for those looking to contribute to creating safer, more compassionate communities in Philadelphia.

Visit PennLiveArts.org/tollthebell for more information.

