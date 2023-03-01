Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PYO Music Institute Presents BRAVO BRASS at St. Marks Church In Center City

The performance is on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 01, 2023  
PYO Music Institute Presents BRAVO BRASS at St. Marks Church In Center City

Bravo Brass, the all-brass ensemble of the PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), performs "A Blast from the Past", on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in Center City Philadelphia at the historic St. Mark's Church - 1625 Locust Street. The ensemble will take a musical tour of Western Europe in the late 16th century by performing music of the Renaissance.

Paul Bryan, Conductor of Bravo Brass explains, "The Renaissance was a period of extraordinary discovery. Many rhythmic, textural, and instrumental aspects of music that are commonplace today originated during the late 16th and early 17th centuries. Preparing for our March concerts has given Bravo Brass students the opportunity to see the beginnings of much of the music we know now." The program will feature pieces written by composers from different countries including England, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Repertoire highlights of the program include Galliard Battaglia composed by German composer Samuel Scheidt; A Toye composed by English composer Giles Farnaby; and, Sonata Octavi Toni composed by Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli.

General admission is $15. Students under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased via credit cards, check, or cash at the door, or pre-purchased at this link: https://rb.gy/kqwr5z. For more information about the concert call 215-545-0502 or visit www.pyomusic.org.

Bravo Brass, the only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country and under the direction of Paul Bryan, offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area. In addition to the opportunity to showcase their talents through multiple live performances throughout the year, members have distinguished themselves and gained acceptance to some of the most competitive and prestigious institutions for music and higher learning around the globe. Paul Bryan serves as an administrator at the Curtis Institute of Music. An accomplished trombonist and teacher, he also holds positions as Conductor of the West Chester University Symphony Orchestra, Director of the University of Pennsylvania Wind Ensemble, and a faculty member at Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance.

tracking


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



An All Black Cast Will Star in InterAct Theatres PAY NO WORSHIP Photo
An All Black Cast Will Star in InterAct Theatre's PAY NO WORSHIP
InterAct Theatre Company, now celebrating its 35th season, has announced the cast of pay no worship. pay no worship is a “world premiere” by   francisca da silveira and will be directed by the director of last seasons THIS BITTER EARTH, Tyrone L. Robinson.
East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Mobbluz And Visual Artist K.C. Grummun For Happy Photo
East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Mobbluz And Visual Artist K.C. Grummun For Happy Hour Session At The Kimmel Cultural Center
East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) teams up with Mobbluz and visual artist K.C. Grummun to present a singular live art experience as a part of the lineup of FREE Plaza programming at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
Azuka Theatre And Teatro Del Sol World Premiere Bilingual Production Of ALL MY MOTHERS DRE Photo
Azuka Theatre And Teatro Del Sol World Premiere Bilingual Production Of ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISH
Azuka Theatre continues its 2022/2023 season with the World Premiere of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish by AZ Espinoza, from March 1 to March 19, 2023, at Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Azuka Theatre teams up with Teatro del Sol for this new work that will be directed by José Avilés, with movement direction by Keila Cordova.
Video: Watch the Trailer for UNHOLY WARS at Opera Philadelphia Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for UNHOLY WARS at Opera Philadelphia
Watch the trailer for Unholy Wars at Opera Philadelphia!

More Hot Stories For You


An All Black Cast Will Star in InterAct Theatre's PAY NO WORSHIPAn All Black Cast Will Star in InterAct Theatre's PAY NO WORSHIP
March 1, 2023

InterAct Theatre Company, now celebrating its 35th season, has announced the cast of pay no worship. pay no worship is a “world premiere” by   francisca da silveira and will be directed by the director of last seasons THIS BITTER EARTH, Tyrone L. Robinson.
East Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Mobbluz And Visual Artist K.C. Grummun For Happy Hour Session At The Kimmel Cultural CenterEast Passyunk Opera Project Teams Up With Mobbluz And Visual Artist K.C. Grummun For Happy Hour Session At The Kimmel Cultural Center
February 28, 2023

East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) teams up with Mobbluz and visual artist K.C. Grummun to present a singular live art experience as a part of the lineup of FREE Plaza programming at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.
Azuka Theatre And Teatro Del Sol World Premiere Bilingual Production Of ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISHAzuka Theatre And Teatro Del Sol World Premiere Bilingual Production Of ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISH
February 28, 2023

Azuka Theatre continues its 2022/2023 season with the World Premiere of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish by AZ Espinoza, from March 1 to March 19, 2023, at Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Azuka Theatre teams up with Teatro del Sol for this new work that will be directed by José Avilés, with movement direction by Keila Cordova.
New Operas By Missy Mazzoli and Jennifer Higdon Set For Festival O24 and Opera Philadelphia's 50th Anniversary SeasonNew Operas By Missy Mazzoli and Jennifer Higdon Set For Festival O24 and Opera Philadelphia's 50th Anniversary Season
February 28, 2023

 Opera Philadelphia will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 Season, which will begin with Festival O24. The annual season-opening celebration will take on added significance in this anniversary year, anchored by two new company commissions composed by women with strong ties to the company and the city of Philadelphia.
Opera Philadelphia's 2023-2024 Season Begins With Festival O23Opera Philadelphia's 2023-2024 Season Begins With Festival O23
February 28, 2023

Opera fans across the globe will want to mark their calendars for September 2023 in Philadelphia, as the fifth iteration of Opera Philadelphia's annual, season-opening Festival O brings a star-studded lineup of live performances to multiple venues in the city from Sept. 21 through Oct. 1.
share