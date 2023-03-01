PYO Music Institute Presents BRAVO BRASS at St. Marks Church In Center City

Bravo Brass, the all-brass ensemble of the PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), performs "A Blast from the Past", on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in Center City Philadelphia at the historic St. Mark's Church - 1625 Locust Street. The ensemble will take a musical tour of Western Europe in the late 16th century by performing music of the Renaissance.

Paul Bryan, Conductor of Bravo Brass explains, "The Renaissance was a period of extraordinary discovery. Many rhythmic, textural, and instrumental aspects of music that are commonplace today originated during the late 16th and early 17th centuries. Preparing for our March concerts has given Bravo Brass students the opportunity to see the beginnings of much of the music we know now." The program will feature pieces written by composers from different countries including England, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Repertoire highlights of the program include Galliard Battaglia composed by German composer Samuel Scheidt; A Toye composed by English composer Giles Farnaby; and, Sonata Octavi Toni composed by Italian composer Giovanni Gabrieli.

General admission is $15. Students under 18 are free. Tickets can be purchased via credit cards, check, or cash at the door, or pre-purchased at this link: https://rb.gy/kqwr5z. For more information about the concert call 215-545-0502 or visit www.pyomusic.org.

Bravo Brass, the only year-round brass ensemble in the Philadelphia area and one of only three in the country and under the direction of Paul Bryan, offers the highest level of individual and ensemble training opportunities for the most accomplished young brass musicians in the area. In addition to the opportunity to showcase their talents through multiple live performances throughout the year, members have distinguished themselves and gained acceptance to some of the most competitive and prestigious institutions for music and higher learning around the globe. Paul Bryan serves as an administrator at the Curtis Institute of Music. An accomplished trombonist and teacher, he also holds positions as Conductor of the West Chester University Symphony Orchestra, Director of the University of Pennsylvania Wind Ensemble, and a faculty member at Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance.