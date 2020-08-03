PYO Music Institute High School Senior Selected For National Youth Orchestra

Myles Bell is a violinist with the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra

Myles Bell, a high school senior who lives in West Chester, PA, is a violinist with the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, the most advanced ensemble of the PYO Music Institute.

Myles is also a member of the Philadelphia Music Alliance for Youth (PMAY), a project that supports 5th-12th grade students from underrepresented communities to pursue their dream of becoming a professional classical musician. He was honored to be selected for the 2020 National Youth Orchestra (NYO) by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. The Institute brought together over 100 outstanding young musicians, 16-19 years of age, from across the country to form the NYO of 2020.

Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director of PYO Music Institute and Conductor of PYO feels personally rewarded when his students are selected for this enormous honor. "Myles has made us proud in the past two years he's been a member of PYO, and we are thrilled for him to have this unique experience, participating, even virtually, with the best youth orchestra musicians in the country. Myles continues our proud tradition of having students selected each year for NYO, since its inaugural year in 2013."

Myles Bell said he was practically speechless when he heard the news. He said, "I was very surprised to be accepted; almost speechless. I was honored to be selected to play with such great musicians from across the country." He continued and described his experience. He said, "For the 2020 season, NYO was completely online. We had virtual orchestra rehearsals where we discussed many aspects of the Rite of Spring, including counting, phrasing, conducting, and even dancing! We also had wonderful guest artists come and speak with us, including Wynton Marsalis and Jacob Collier."

An avid reader who likes to write, Bell has a blog called the Bell Curve, that addresses pressing issues in the classical music field.

Each summer, Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI) brings together the brightest young players from across the country to form the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), a free program for all participants. There is a comprehensive audition process and a multi-week training residency with leading professional orchestra musicians.

In 2020, NYO-USA's program activities took place online in light of the ongoing effects of COVID-19. From July 6 to 17, members of NYO-USA engaged in digital training, mentorship, and performances led by principal players from top American orchestras and national youth ensemble alumni. In addition to taking part in private lessons, studio sectionals, and master classes, participants had the opportunity to make music together as part of an inspiring community of extraordinary musicians.

