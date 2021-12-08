PRETTY WOMAN The Musical Makes Philly Premiere in January 2022

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents the Philadelphia premiere of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic comedies of all time, at the Academy of Music, running Tuesday, January 4 through Sunday, January 16.

Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli (Wicked, Jersey Boys) as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Joining them are Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Nico DeJesus, Christian Douglas, Danny Drewes, Alex Gibbs, Em Hadick, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Chris Manuel, Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Jonathan Ritter, Becca Suskauer, Kelsee Sweigard, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Brent Thiessen, Bria J. Williams, and Imani Pearl Williams. The company features five proud new members of Actors' Equity. Adam Pascal, Jessica Crouch, Matthew Stocke, and Nico DeJesus were also members of the Broadway company.

Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff and proudly certified by GBAC, the gold standard for infection prevention programs, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is requiring masks to be worn at all times, as well as proof of vaccination for those over 12. Guests under 12 will be required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of the event.

"Just like our diverse Campus-wide programming - from classical to jazz, comedy to dance - our Broadway season features a range of shows that appeal to a variety of ages and musical styling preferences," said Frances Egler, senior director of programming and presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Pretty Woman: The Musical takes celebrated director Garry Marshall's famous film and develops it into a theatrical production that fans of the movie and those new to the story will fall in love with."

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. Now, 30 years later, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is "Big romance and big fun!" (Broadway.com). "Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale," says The Hollywood Reporter. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL delivers on all the iconic moments you remember. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.