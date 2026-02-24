Open Stage Will Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR At The Forum Auditorium In March

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Stage will present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Forum Auditorium for three performances only, March 20–22, 2026, marking one of the most ambitious productions in the company’s 40-year history. Staged in Harrisburg’s largest historic performance venue, the production will bring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera to the Forum with a large-scale cast and an onstage band.

Told through the perspective of Judas Iscariot, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR traces the final days of Jesus of Nazareth, examining faith, doubt, power, betrayal, and the relationship between public figures and the crowds who elevate them. First released as a concept album in 1970, the musical continues to be performed internationally.

Open Stage’s production will feature the largest cast the theatre company has assembled to date, including a youth ensemble and a full onstage band. Brad Leer will lead the cast as Jesus, with Isaac Austin as Judas and Carly Lafferty as Mary Magdalene. Principal roles will also include David Ramon Zayas (Caiaphas), Joshua Dorsheimer (Annas), Charissa Moye (Pilate), TJ Creedon (Herod), Tyler Shadle (Peter), and Drew Patti (Simon). The ensemble includes more than 40 additional performers.

Open Stage Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon will direct the production. Stacy Reck will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Karen Ruch as Production Manager and Kalina Barrett as Technical Director. Choreography is by Zsuzsanna Smith. Costume design is by Jacob Schlenker and lighting design is by Tristan Stasiulis. Musical leadership includes Anthony Pieruccini as Band Director, Nick Werner as Vocal Director, and Delaney Reed as Youth Vocal Director.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on March 20 and 21, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on March 22 at the Forum Auditorium. ASL interpretation will be offered at the Saturday, March 21 performance. Group pricing is available for parties of ten or more.

Tickets and additional information are available at openstagehbg.com or through the Open Stage Box Office at 717-232-6736.