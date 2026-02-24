Reading Theater Project Will Present 11th Annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reading Theater Project has announced the 11th annual 5-MINUTE FRINGE FESTIVAL: LEGACY. Performances will take place Friday, February 27 through Sunday, March 1 at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education’s black box Schumo Theater, 3000 Penn Ave., West Lawn, Pennsylvania.

The festival will feature new work by 12 playwrights and performers from around the region, including short plays, monologues, dance, music, and hybrid performance pieces. Each evening will conclude with a talkback session, allowing audience members to engage with artists and writers.

Selected playwrights and performing artists include Andrew Pochan, Nadia Pochan, Joel Lesher, Elaine Soltis, David Hall, Santo D. Marabella, Mike Shott, Adam Richter, Alison Lines, Tony Quinones, Cat Whelan, Beth Toner, Rebecca Dunn, Kevin Wade, Kimberly Patterson, Crux (Rob Rodriguez), Jacquelynee Conyers-Jordan, Tara Mitchell, Daphnee McMaster, Sophia Stopper, Jessica C. Warchal-King, Marty Bonk, Sarena Gable, Arielle Ridley, Megan Zalek, and Matt and Jeanette Fotis. Pianist Andy Roberts will perform between pieces. The production is directed by Jewell A. Brown, with stage management and lighting design by Sean Sassaman.

Ticket Information

All tickets are Pay What You Will, including $0, with a recommended price of $20. Tickets and additional information are available at readingtheaterproject.org.

Reading Theater Project is a professional theater company based in Greater Reading/Berks County, Pennsylvania, focused on collaboration and locally driven work.