Opera Philadelphia Debuts A Schedule Of Free Programming Around FESTIVAL O22

The city again becomes a stage as Festival O22 returns this fall with Otello at the Academy of Music, The Raven at the Miller Theater, Afternoons at AVA, and a celebration of Opera on Film at the Philadelphia Film Center, culminating with a hybrid live-music and screening of Black Lodge. In addition, Opera Philadelphia launches a series of free-to-the-public events, ranging from concerts to story times, across Philadelphia.



Opera in the Park: The Marriage of Figaro

Thursday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Dilworth Park

Free and open to the public

Audio description will be provided.

Bilingual captioning

Saturday, September 10, from 5:30-10:00 p.m.

4261 N. 5th Street - Esperanza Parking Lot (Bristol between 5th and 3rd Streets)

Free and open to the public

Bilingual captioning

Opera in the Park is back with three free public screenings of The Marriage of Figaro, subtitled in both English and Spanish. On Thursday, September 8, come see the beloved Mozart opera at Dilworth Park. The event, in partnership with Center City District, is part of the Arts on Center Stage Encore series supported by PNC Bank and Temple University. Audio Description will also be available.



Arte en las Calles: Opera in the Park is presented in partnership with Esperanza Arts Center, Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA), and Esperanza's Economic & Housing Development Department. The Saturday, September 10 event at the Esperanza Parking Lot at 4261 N. 5th St. will feature, along with The Marriage of Figaro, an evening of family fun including Latin food, face painting, and live music by the Angel Luis Gonzalez Ensemble. Comedian Che Guerrero will perform and serve as Emcee.



"We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Opera Philadelphia with this free Arte en las Calles season opening celebration for family and community," said Bill Rhoads, Senior Vice President of Esperanza Arts Center. "This event is the result of true collaboration, pairing the immense talent of Latino artists - comic, culinary, and musical - in our region with a beautiful outdoor screening of an operatic treasure by Philadelphia's premiere opera company."



