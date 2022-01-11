No Peeking Present PUEBLO REVOLT At 2022 FRIGID Festival

No Peeking Theatre presents Pueblo Revolt by Dillon Chitto at the 2022 FRIGID FESTIVAL at UNDER St. Marks 94 St. Marks Pl, New York NY, 10009. Tickets: $20 at www.frigid.nyc.

"Pueblo Revolt transcends time and space with its dark and sometimes absurd comedy, but is deeply rooted in the very real and violent history in our country that too few learn," director Amanda Levie says of the project.

It is the year 1680 in what we now know as New Mexico, on the cusp of the Pueblo Revolt. Isleta Pueblo is a small town on an island occupied by the Spanish and two brothers, Cochni and Henati, are reconciling with their place in society, their lives, and their roles during a time that just feels like it will make history.

"I want audiences to go away reflecting on the question 'What have I lived through? What would I do in order to be free?' as well as the desire to learn more about the actual historical events," says Dillon Chitto, the playwright.

Pueblo Revolt was accepted into the 2022 Frigid Festival at the UNDER St. Marks, located at 94 St, Marks Place, New York, NY 10009. Seating is limited and tickets are on sale for this show in which the audience is blindfolded. For this show, the audience is immersed directly into the world of the play.

Pueblo revolt was originally developed during 2020-21's AlterLab Playwright Residency in San Rafael California. AlterTheatre's AlterLab supports playwrights at every stage of the development process. Each cohort of writerschooses how to work together and support each other in order to create adventurous and honest work.

Founded in 2012, NO PEEKING THEATRE produces experimental theater that is sensory, experiential, and 'blind'. Audience members are thrust into the world of the play without the use of sight, resulting in an experience of a new visceral type of theater that captures the individual human experience within a story.

FRIGID Festival is an open and uncensored theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression an artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc.