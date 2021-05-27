MORE THAN MUSIC A Virtual Celebration Gala Of PYO Music Institute Announced, June 10

"More Than Music" is the theme of this year's Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute Virtual Gala taking place on June 10 at 7 p.m. The Gala will focus on the Institute's larger mission of building character, commitment, discipline and community for its diverse student population.

One of the nation's most preeminent youth orchestra organizations, they will celebrate 500 young musicians and their pursuit of musical excellence and resilience throughout the pandemic. Maestro Louis Scaglione, President and Music Director, explains, "Music is the vehicle through which we inspire our students to grow as individuals, as a community, and as the future leaders our world needs now more than ever." The Gala will be live on PYO Music Institute's YouTube channel.

"More Than Music" will be co-hosted by one of Philadelphia's most popular television anchors, CBS 3's Ukee Washington, and Maestro Louis Scaglione, who is celebrating his 24th year with the Institute. Washington is co-anchor with Jessica Kartalija of CBS3's Eyewitness News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. and Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on The CW Philly 57. Born in Philadelphia, he has a long history with the PYO Music Institute serving as host of several concerts and the organization's Showcase Concert. He has always loved music and was a member of the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale, and, like all students of music, he found these experiences helpful in his career.

The evening will recognize the students of the PYO Music Institute as well as citizens in the community who have made a marked difference at the Institute. Chairman James M. Matour will recognize the outstanding commitment of the students and staff whose dedication to the music has never wavered throughout this most unusual year of the pandemic. The evening will include the presentation of the 8th Annual Ovation Award, presented in partnership with WRTI 90.1, Jacobs Music Company and J.W. Pepper. This year's 10 finalists will be recognized, and the Ovation Award Recipient will be named.

Special musical performances will feature present music students from Bravo Brass, Young Musicians Debut Orchestra, and Philadelphia Youth Orchestra. When the Institute was launched in 1939, there was only one orchestra ensemble. It has since evolved into an organization with nearly 600 students each year, age eight to 21, in six program divisions. The "More Than Music" Gala is also an opportunity to contribute to the important learning opportunities provided to music students throughout the Delaware Valley Region. This event is PYO Music Institute's main fundraiser for their financial aid and tuition remission programs. Contributions ensure that all students have access to high-caliber music education, regardless of their financial situation.

The co-hosts will broadcast in the expanded space of the headquarters of PYO Music Institute, which is located at St. Patrick Hall at 20th and Locust Streets in Philadelphia. The additional space has added another rehearsal, masterclass, and recital hall, recording capabilities, student resource center and library, and much-needed offices for staff. Jacobs Music Company, Steinway & Sons' exclusive dealer representative in the area, is gratefully recognized for donating to the Institute a new Samick grand piano for the rehearsal hall.

To register to attend the Virtual Gala, please sign up here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/pyo-music-institute/pyo-music-institute-virtual-gala-more-than-music.