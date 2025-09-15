KIMBERLY AKIMBO Will Make Its Philadelphia Premiere at the Academy of Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, at the Academy of Music from October 21 through November 2, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is a critically acclaimed musical comedy about growing up and growing old in no particular order. Featuring a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori and book by David Lindsay-Abaire, the production will bring its offbeat, heartfelt story to Philadelphia audiences for the first time this fall.

About the Show

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and has recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim navigates family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush—and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds.

Named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk Awards, Lucille Lortel Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO also won Tonys for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

The creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, wig/hair/makeup design by J. Jared Janas, music supervision by Chris Fenwick, music direction by Leigh Delano, and orchestrations by John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The production supervisor is Arabella Powell, stage manager is Shawn Pennington, and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The North American Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

The musical opened on Broadway on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2021. Upon closing, it had played 32 previews and 612 performances.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at ensembleartsphilly.org, by calling 215-893-1999, or in person at the Academy of Music Box Office (240 S. Broad Street) daily from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.