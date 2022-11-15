JURASSIC QUEST Comes to Pennsylvania Convention Center Next Month
Jurassic Quest opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a limited one weekend run December 17-18.
The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Philadelphia and Delaware Valley families can walk among the nation's biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic QuestÂ® opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a limited one weekend run Dec. 17-18.
Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a "Triceratots" soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and "deep dive" into the "Ancient Oceans" exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed - a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops - and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!
The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos - from the largest predators to playful baby dinos - are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
Tickets are timed entry and start at $19 -- reserve online to ensure desired date and time at www.jurassicquest.com -- or are available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.
General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks required for inflatable attractions.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Â
More Hot Stories For You
November 11, 2022
Craftsman Row Saloon has announced the debut of their annual Christmas Pop-up that is bigger, brighter and has even more bling for the 2022 season. The Jewelers' Row restaurant and bar is known as Philadelphia's most festive sit-down restaurant.
Theatre Horizon To Celebrate Community And Connection With Holiday Concert
November 11, 2022
Theatre Horizon in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is pleased to welcome the community to celebrate the season at their annual Holiday Concert, created and directed by Barrymore Award-winning performer Jessica Johnson. Johnson, who starred as Celie in Theatre Horizon's acclaimed 2018 production of The Color Purple, will be reunited with her former cast members during this limited-engagement special event, running December 9-11, 2022.
Bowerbird Presents Yarn/Wire In Philadelphia Premiere Performance Of CURVO TOTALITAS, December 2
November 10, 2022
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Bowerbird, the Philadelphia based non-profit organization that shares music, dance, film, and related art forms with audiences at locations across the region, presents New York percussion and piano quartet Yarn/Wire in the Philadelphia premiere performance of curvo totalitas by Catherine Lamb at University Lutheran Church on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.Â
THE BUTTERFINGERS ANGEL Kicks Off Hilarious And Heartfelt Holiday Season In Philadelphia Suburbs
November 9, 2022
Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center presents the gift of theatre and celebrates a major new beginning. The West Chester performing arts organization kicks off its new regional theatre program with a smart, original and heartfelt retelling of the greatest story ever told.
Photos: First Look at A HIT DOG WILL HOLLER Philadelphia Premiere at Azuka Theatre
November 9, 2022
Azuka Theatre is kicking off the company's 2022/2023 season with the Philadelphia Premiere and New Professionals Production of a hit dog will holler by Inda Craig-GalvÃ¡n, and directed by Azuka's new Co-Artistic Director Reva Stover. Get a first look at photos here!