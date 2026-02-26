PCS Theater To Present BE MORE CHILL In March

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCS Theater will present BE MORE CHILL March 13–21, 2026. The musical features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the novel by Ned Vizzini.

The story follows high school student Jeremy Heere, who discovers “The Squip,” a supercomputer that promises to improve his social standing and help him win over his crush. As Jeremy navigates popularity, friendship, and identity, the show explores themes of belonging and teenage pressure. The production includes references to self-harm and some adult themes and language and is recommended for high school–aged audiences and older.

Originally seen on Broadway and in the West End, BE MORE CHILL developed a devoted following for its contemporary score and coming-of-age narrative.

The production is directed by Sean McDermott, with choreography by Sarah Reynolds and Karen Davis Dixon, and music direction by Nathan M. Kendrick. The cast includes Aiden Abiuso as Jeremy, Mack Noelle as Christine, Casey Lynch as Michael, Gian Verderose as Jake, Trent Bonner as Rich, Cassidy Else as Chloe, Casey Bilger as Brooke, Kylah Monèt as Jenna, John Casertano as Jeremy’s Dad, Michael Mann as The Squip, along with Amelia SanFilippo, Katie Young, and Emily Murphy.

Tickets start at $18, with PCS Members receiving a 20% discount. All seats are reserved and available online at pcstheater.org. Ten Pay What You Can tickets (cash only) will be available the night of each performance.