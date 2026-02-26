Philly GRIT Series Showcases Solo Performances in Influencer Satire and Queer Theater

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Philadelphia-based theatre company Theatre Exile (1340 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147) announces the return of its annual Philly GRIT series this March, spotlighting daring, unfiltered work by local and Philadelphia-connected artists.

Philly GRIT continues Theatre Exile's commitment to amplifying provocative voices and presenting work that is raw, irreverent, and deeply human. This year's lineup features Bastion Carboni, Justin Jain, and Cookie Diorio. Throughout March, theatergoers can explore their takes on influencer culture, a reimagined Chekhov classic through a contemporary queer lens, and a glittering cabaret celebration to welcome spring.

“Each of these works takes audiences on a distinct theatrical journey, from a fictional influencer's descent into purgatory to a bold reimagining of Chekhov through a contemporary queer lens,” said Deborah Block, Theatre Exile's Producing Artistic Director. “They're funny, fearless, and emotionally honest. They reflect the complexity of the world we're living in and illuminate the importance of being thoughtful about how we choose to walk through our lives.”

A VACATION BY BASTION CARBONI

Colton is an influencer for the ages, a self-appointed documentarian of the extreme. He has built a massive following by going where others are too afraid, or too restricted, to go. From war-torn wastelands to dictatorial regimes, Colton is the VIP pass to humans surviving the inhumane, offering “exclusive access” to what they're not allowed to see.

Now, he's taking audiences to Purgatory.

A Vacation is a dark comedy about manifesting, destiny, and the dangerous consequences of unchecked entitlement. With biting humor and razor-sharp satire, playwright and performer Boston Carboni (he/him) skewers influencer culture, spectacle, and the moral cost of chasing clout at any price.

Carboni is the author of Holier Than Thou, Sometimes Callie and Jonas Die, Scattershot, and An Obviously Foggot. He is a recipient of fellowships from The Albee Foundation and the Vermont Studio Center and is the Artistic Director of Poison Apple Initiative and co-creator of the long-running political cabaret AGITATED! with HoneyTreeEvilEye. His work spans playwriting, performance, and drag under the alias Pilar Salt, blending satire, provocation, and theatrical daring.

Performance Dates:

March 18 at 7 p.m.

March 21 at 8 p.m.

March 22 at 8 p.m. (Post-Show Discussion)

March 23 at 7 p.m.

March 27 at 8 p.m.

March 28 at 3 p.m.

THE DANGERS OF TOBACCO BY Anton Chekhov AND Justin Jain

This Chekhovian one-act receives a wild comedic overhaul in this inventive mash-up of classic and contemporary storytelling. What begins as a lecture about the dangers of smoking, reluctantly delivered by a weary professor at his wife's insistence, quickly unravels into a confession of a life lived in quiet compromise, haunted by the question of “what could have been.”

Barrymore Award-winning performer, Justin Jain, deconstructs Chekhov's text and explodes it into a deeply personal narrative rooted in their experience as a first-generation queer Filipino-American. Blurring the boundaries between performer, character, and clown, Jain weaves together humor, memory, and cultural identity in a playful yet piercing theatrical experience.

Justin Jain is a Barrymore Award-winning performer, Ceramicist, Director, Educator, and Wilma HotHouse Company member. For over 15 years, Justin served as co-Director of the alt-comedy theatre company, The Berserker Residents. Jain has performed Off-Broadway and with many regional theaters, including 1812 Productions, Arden Theatre Company, InterAct, Lantern Theatre, Azuka, People's Light, FringeArts, Shakespeare in Clark Park, McCarter Theatre, Theatre Horizon, Passage Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, The Assembly in Edinburgh, ASU Gammage, and Ars Nova NYC. His directorial credits include The Good Person of Setzuan at The Wilma, She Kills Monsters at Arcadia, and The Chinese Lady at InterAct.

Performance Dates:

March 19 at 7 p.m.

March 20 at 8 p.m.

March 21 at 3 p.m.

March 25 at 12 p.m. (Post-Show Discussion)

March 28 at 8 p.m.

March 29 at 3 p.m.

CAMP COOKIE WITH COOKIE DIORIO

For one night only, March 26, Philadelphia-based drag performer Cookie Diorio, a classically trained vocalist, songwriter, and activist known for their boundary-pushing cabaret work nationwide, returns to Philly GRIT to shake off the dark of winter and usher in spring with glitter and heart. Drawing on a rich artistic background in opera, musical theater, and queer activism, Diorio created Camp Cookie as a love letter to storytelling and the power of shared experience.

Camp Cookie weaves together original songs, reimagined classics, and heartfelt monologues exploring identity, survival, and belonging, set against the intimate, communal energy of a campfire gathering. This speakeasy cabaret blends live vocals, laughter, drinks, and of course… cookies, transforming the stage into a space of joy, reflection, and connection.

Performance Date:

March 26 at 7 p.m.

TICKET & SPECIAL PROMOTION INFORMATION

Post-show discussions follow the March 22 and 25 show dates and are included in the price of a general ticket.

Audiences can choose from a variety of two-show Flex Pass Subscriptions, starting at $30, to see Philly GRIT and The Great Privation (How to flip ten cents into a dollar). Single show tickets are also available online or by calling the Theatre Exile box office at 215-218-4022. For more information, visit theatreexile.org and follow Theatre Exile on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT THEATRE EXILE

Founded in 1996, Theatre Exile is a nonprofit theatre company dedicated to enhancing the cultural experience of Philadelphians through the staging of bold new works and reimagined classics. Known for its raw, intimate productions and commitment to artistic freedom, Theatre Exile provides a creative home where artists can explore, experiment, and provoke meaningful conversation.

For more information about Theatre Exile's 2025/26 season, visit www.theatreexile.org.