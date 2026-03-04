Pier Players Theatre Company Will Present the World Premiere of I THINK WE'RE LOST

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pier Players Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Peter Fenton’s I Think We’re Lost, a darkly comedic postmodern reimagining of the J. M. Barrie classic, Peter Pan. The production is directed by Madison Caudullo and produced by Chelsea Cylinder. The show will run from April 10th-19th at Theatre Exile in South Philadelphia.

I Think We’re Lost takes place in 2026. Wendy is gone, and a college-aged Peter considers leaving Neverland. To maintain order in her fantasy world, Tinker Bell recruits a “Lost Boy” and “Wendy 2.0” for a secret mission to kill Captain Hook. These newcomers confront their own existential baggage and uncover the unsettling truths buried in Neverland’s past.

As a nod to the playwright’s roots, the newest “Lost Kids” are a pair of college seniors from Philadelphia. Peter Fenton explains, “They say ‘write what you know’ for a reason and I'm a Philly boy through and through… I wanted to ground these characters in an experience I know very well: being young, living in Philadelphia, and dealing with a world order you don't really feel like you fully fit into.”

While just as witty and delightful as the source material, Fenton’s script also features characters navigating queerness in different time periods, and highlights the sheer amount of “invisible labor” women contend with in their relationships.

Director Madison Caudullo notes, “Everyone knows the story of Peter Pan; it's basically part of cultural tradition. I think a lot of people are afraid to examine tradition because they're afraid they'll have to let go of it if they find something harmful in it. This particular retelling is so willing to put a mirror to the harm done in traditional gender roles. There is fallout, but we also see these characters taking steps to repair relationships and undo what can be undone. And, if none of that appeals to you, there's a chaos pixie tearing holes in reality with otherworldly magic, and sword-fighting lady pirates who are pissed as hell. Something for everyone!"

“Our company is so excited to be presenting I Think We’re Lost,” said Producer Chelsea Cylinder, who is also Pier Players’ Artistic Director. “This play is a unique reimagining of a story we all love. It’s filled with heart, pays homage to a classic tale, and touches on extremely important themes. And it does so through larger-than-life iconic characters, hilarious one-liners, loads of surprising plot twists, and elaborate visuals (you can’t have a Peter Pan show without pixie dust). Our company was immediately ‘hooked,’ and we can’t wait to bring our audiences to Neverland.”