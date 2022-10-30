Irish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next Month

Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its streaming production, In High Germany, directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring local favorite and Barrymore Award winner, Keith Conallen. The show will run 11/1-11/15. Tickets are $15. For production information and to purchase tickets go to: www.irishheritagetheatre.org.

Last season, IHT streamed a production of Bolger's The Holy Ground, which was a great success, garnering wonderful reviews from both critics and audiences alike. They have remounted the production for anyone who missed it in the fringe, employing professional film-makers to create a polished, beautifully shot version of the play.

In High Germany is the story of an Irish emigrant in Germany tells his son about football, and about home, through nostalgia for a match played many years ago. This is the story of Euro '88, the largest football event on the continent, and the Irish team are front and center. The excitement is high for football fanatics like Eoin, Shane and Mick, all working abroad. Supporting the Irish team in Germany, they witness the highs and the lows and the cultural divides that separate fans. For these emigrant friends, home is no longer a birthplace. Home is where their team plays, and there will be many adventures on and off the field before the final whistle blows.

Joining Keith and Peggy as part of the production team are: Christian Jessop, Independent Film-Maker from Angel Peak Studios, Megan Coyle, stage manager and Jack Zaferes, sound designer and composer of the original score.

The IHT has been called a "bold little theatre company" who takes risks and has featured "dazzling performances". Given its size, the company is always challenging itself to produce the best possible theatre on a small budget. IHT's mission is to provide a window into the works of Irish and Irish American playwrights, celebrating the rich history of the theatre of Ireland.