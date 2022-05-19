Interact Theatre Presents 72 MILES TO GO... in June

InterAct Theatre Company continues its 2021-2022 season with 72 MILES TO GO..., by Emmy and Golden Globe nominated playwright, TV writer and producer, Hilary Bettis. 72 MILES TO GO... marks InterAct's 4th live, in-person production since returning from the pandemic shutdown, it will follow on the heels of its critically acclaimed SETTLEMENTS in April 2022.

72 MILES TO GO... focuses on deported immigrant Anita and her American-born husband and children. 72 MILES TO GO...follows one family over a decade as they come of age, fall in love, fight in wars, and fight for each other, against the backdrop of deportation, DACA, and changing immigration laws. Writer Hilary Bettis, (THE AMERICANS (fx), THE DROPOUT (hulu)) was a recipient of the 2019 Egerton Foundation New Play Awards, National Endowment for the Arts Grant, and a finalist for the prestigious Blackburn Prize, all for 72 MILES TO GO...

"Every time I read this play, it breaks my heart. The characters are so real, so human, so American, and yet so rarely seen on stage. As our country continues to navigate the complicated and divisive politics of immigration at the southern border, 72 MILES TO GO... reminds us of the regular people whose lives are constantly impacted by our policies." ~ Seth Rozin, Producing Artistic Director

72 MILES TO GO... will be co-directed by Erlina Ortiz, co-artistic director at Power Street Theatre, and Seth Rozin, producing artistic director at InterAct Theatre Company, and stars J Hernandez as Billy, Lorenza Bernasconi as Eva, Frank Jimenez as Christian, Jerricak Medrano as Aaron and Anjoli Santiago as Anita. Barrymore Award nominee, Mellie Katakales will design the set, along with lighting designer Maria Shaplin, sound designer Shannon Zura, and costume designer Asaki Kuruma.

PLEASE NOTE: Erlina, Seth and other participating artists are available for interviews in the lead up to and during the 72 MILES TO GO... run.

InterAct produces plays that provoke conversation, so the company will once again offer audiences the opportunity to go deeper with post-show discussions through our Speaker Sundays (following Sunday matinee performances on June 12th, 19th and 26th) and Company Conversations (following Wednesday and Thursday nights on June 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd).

The company's community partner and beneficiary of our Final Dress Rehearsal Pay What You Can, is CIEBA... "a non-profit organization in Philadelphia that promotes the economic development and financial inclusion of the Latino community through collaborations and advocacy aimed at ensuring their access to quality housing."

72 MILES TO GO... from June 3- 26, 2022, as follows:

Wednesday - Thursday @ 7pm

Friday - Saturday @ 8pm

Saturday - Sunday @ 2pm

Performances take place at the Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, located at 302 S. Hicks St. (between 15th & 16th and Spruce & Pine, and run June 3-26. OPENING NIGHT is June 9th, and we ask that all press try to attend the opening night performance. More information about the show and tickets can be found here: http://www.interacttheatre.org/72-miles-to-go

All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For more about COVID safety at the Drake, please see our box office policies: http://www.interacttheatre.org/box-office