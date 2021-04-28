Ignition Arts Celebrates Its 20th Season

A decade ago, BCKSEET Productions was in residence at the historic Society Hill Playhouse. After four year in Oklahoma City and garnering a new name and mission, BCKSEET is BCK as Ignition Arts with a focus on process, podcasts and projects.

Last year, Ignition collaborated with Tofte Lake Center (MN), Seven Devils New Play Foundry (ID), National Winter Playwrights Retreat (CO), and National New Play Network to launch the 4 Seasons Residency, an endeavor that was featured in Dramatists this month. The 4 Seasons Residency takes a holistic, artist-centered, and long-term approach to new play development, employing an innovative model of deep collaboration between multiple arts organizations toward the professional and creative growth of an individual artist. 4SR provides year-long life-changing support to an artist who voices the kaleidoscopic American experience through a development process rooted in collaboration and community to serve not only the artist's work, but to sustain the working artist. Jessica Huang was the 2020 4 Seasons Resident; Franky Gonzalez was just named the 2021 4 Seasons Resident. (https://4seasonsresidency.org/)

Ignition is currently curating submissions for The PATH Project (Pieces about Transporting Humanity) which will be produced into a podcast. In an effort to inspire our audiences to exercise more while being artistically nourished along the journey, Ignition's PATH Project will feature 10 original pieces - plays, music, poetry - created to be experienced while walking along a path. Submission Deadline is April 30th. (https://www.ignitionarts.org/path)

Ignition maintains several podcasts including Thank You 10, The Brennan Book Blog, Fair Play and coming soon...The Spin. New episodes of Fair Play drop monthly. Hosted by Kristen Cerelli and Kate Brennan, Fair Play features plays that offer more and more meaningful roles for women. An excellent resource for directors, actors, producers, educators, students and play aficionados, each episode highlights 6 plays that feature more roles for women. (www.ignitionarts.org/podcasts)

Ignition will continue its development of The Infinity Trilogy with Clean Slate. Inspired by and workshopped with young adults, The Infinity Trilogy was created to give meaningful roles to young artists while providing them valuable professional mentorship opportunities. Drexel University premiered the first show of the trilogy, ALiEN8, with the Mandell Professionals in Residence Project in 2019. ALiEN8 will be published this year with YouthPLAYS. Ignition will develop Clean Slate in 2021 before its 2022 premiere.

Do you need more wellness and creativity in your life? Ignition offers weekly virtual workshops in Brennan Check-In. BCI fuses Linklater Voicework, Yoga, Thai Bodywork, Mindfulness and writing to inspire more creativity, willingness and abundance. The next 5-week session kicks off May 7th.

Learn more at ignitionarts.org.