Holiday Events from 2300 On Stage!

New York Producer Stephen DeAngelis returns to 2300 Onstage with special Holiday events on Wednesday, December 15th and Thursday, December 16th at 8 PM. The evening will allow the performers to recreate their most memorable musical moments from classic and contemporary Broadway as well as share their favorite Holiday songs.

Scheduled performers are Rick Faugno (Franki Valli in Jersey Boys; Recipient of the Fred Astaire Award as Best Dancer on Broadway), Shereen Pimentel (Maria in the recent Broadway revival of West Side Story), Wade Preston (3 ½ years starring as "The Piano Man" in the Broadway production of the Billy Joel musical Movin' Out), Nic Rouleau (longest running Elder Price in The Book of Mormon) and Alyssa Wray (Finalist on the 2021 season of "American Idol"). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean (Hamilton; Moulin Rouge!).

In addition to showcasing their great talent and versatility, the cast members will also share behind-the-scenes anecdotes and participate in an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. The concert will include musical selections from Jersey Boys: West Side Story; Hamilton; Wicked; Kinky Boots; Dreamgirls; The Color Purple; Million Dollar Quartet; Fosse; Movin' Out! as well as some of the world's best loved Holiday-related songs!!! "Philadelphia has always been so important to the history and development of the Broadway musical and is the home of so many dedicated, appreciative and knowledgeable musical theatre fans. I am so happy to now be able to bring the best of Broadway here on an ongoing basis. The performance space will provide audience members with an intimate experience in a theatrical environment that has state of the art technical capabilities and unlimited possibilities." said producer DeAngelis.

The venue is the legendary 2300 Arena located at 2300 South Swanson Street in Philadelphia. It previously had been primarily known for hosting professional wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts and now is expanding its programming to include Broadway themed concerts. This special celebration is certain to be a "can't miss" event for audience members of all ages and a great way to combine their love of musicals with spreading Holiday cheer.

Tickets are are $25-$60 and are available at https://www.2300arena.com/events or at the Box Office prior to the performances.