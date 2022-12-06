Historic Holidays Return to Old City with Old City Shopping Stroll and Old City Holiday Pass
The Old City Holiday Shopping Pass is back and brings with it special offers and deals at more than 40 shops, restaurants, museums and attractions.
Celebrate the season in America's most historic square mile with Historic Holidays in Old City! Festivities run all the way through New Year's Day in Old City District, with something for everyone on Santa's list. The Old City Holiday Shopping Pass is back and brings with it special offers and deals at more than 40 shops, restaurants, museums and attractions. Plus, shoppers can enter to win prize packs and $500 in gift cards. The Old City Shopping Stroll returns Wednesday, December 14th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Participating stories will extend their hours and shoppers will receive a free Old City tote bag with any purchase, while supplies last. After shopping, Arch Street Meeting House will offer a holiday movie from 7-8:30pm, with a suggested donation of $5. Old City bakeries and sweet shops like Franklin Fountain, Shane's Candy and Oui Pastry serve up special seasonal sweets and treats. Old City restaurants celebrate the Feast of the 7 Fishes with special menus at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar by Chef Jose Garces, La Famiglia Ristorante, Fork and Spasso Italian Grill. Chef Jose Garces serves up a Christmas Eve Prime RIb Roast at Amada. For New Year's Eve, look for celebrations at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, Fork, The Olde Bar and Amada. On New Year's Day, look for Positano Coast's famous brunch to ring in the new year. Full details on the all the festive and delicious happenings in Old City are all found below and at https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/things-do/historic-holidays-old-city
OLD CITY HOLIDAY PASS
The Old City Holiday Pass makes its debut this holiday season. Sign up at www.oldcitydistrict.org and enjoy special offers and deals at more than 40 shops, restaurants, museums, and attractions all holiday season long, through December 30th. Plus, have the chance to win Old City holiday prize packs and $500 in gift cards to participating Old City businesses! ( *No purchase necessary to enter. See Contest Rules on OCD website.)
HISTORIC HOLIDAYS IN OLD CITY SHOPPING STROLL, DECEMBER 14, 2022
Dozens of Old City shops will stay open late on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 for special holiday shopping hours from 5:00-7:00pm. Receive a free Old City tote bag with any purchase - while supplies last - at participating locations! Also, don't miss the Farmers Market at Christ Church's Holiday Pop-Up Market from 3:00-7:00pm at 2nd and Church Streets. Arch Street Meeting House, 320 Arch Street, will offer a holiday showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 7:00-8:30pm. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per attendee and includes admission to the museum.
Old City Holiday Shopping Stroll participants include:
Anima Natural Pet Products, 304 Arch Street
Art in the Age, 116 N. 3rd Street
Artist & Craftsman Supply, 307 Market Street
Benjamin Lovell Shoes, 60 N. 3rd Street
Boxbar, 241 Race Street
The Center for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd Street
Claudia Mills Studio, 133 N. 3rd Street
Dafina Co., 47 N. 3rd Street
Damari, 72 N. 2nd Street
Elektra Vintage, 53 N. 3rd Street
The Franklin Fountain, 116 Market Street
Hitched, 67 N. 2nd Street
Kick Axe Throwing, 232 Market Street
The Link Studios, 213 Arch Street
Midnight Lunch Studio, 20 S. 3rd Street
Millesime, 33 N. 2nd Street
More Than Old, 144 N. 3rd Street
Museum of Illusions, 401 Market Street
Opportunity Barks, 38 S. 3d Street
Red Parasol Cafe, 220 Market Street
Philadelphia Independents, 35 N. 3rd Street
Riverwards Produce, 146 N. Bread Street
Sage Hair Collective, 53 N. 2nd Street
Shane Confectionery, 110 Market Street
Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd Street
Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E
More to be announced!
For the movie screening, Arch Street Meeting House will host an indoor screening of holiday favorite, How the Grinch Stole Christmas following the Old City Holiday Stroll on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per attendee, and includes admission to the museum. Feel free to bring snacks, BYOB, and have fun! Doors will be opening at 7:00pm, and we will begin the movie at 7:30pm to give attendees the opportunity to get settled and explore the exhibits. Chairs will be provided, but picnic blankets are welcome.
FEAST OF SEVEN FISHES IN OLD CITY
1) Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
215-238-0499
www.positanocoast.net/
Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner
Seatings 4:00pm to 9:00pm
$85 per person plus t/g
Tuna Crudo
lemon vinaigrette
Cioppino
octopus, mussels, shrimp, toasted garlic bread
Baccala Croquettes
tomato coulis
Squid Ink Linguine
crab, lemon gremolata
Mediterranean Branzino Fillet Pizzaiola
tomatoes, caperberries, black olives, oregano, potatoes
Basket of Mixed Nuts and Clementines
Christmas Desserts
2) The Olde Bar
Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner
125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Christmas Eve, December 24th
Seatings at 5:00pm and 7:00pm
215-253-3777
www.theoldebar.com
$95 per person not included t/g
Back by popular demand! The Olde bar presents Chef Jose Garces' twist on the traditional Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fish prix fixe tasting menu.
Raw & Chilled
Oysters & Champagne
White Sturgeon Caviar
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Olde Bar Cocktail Sauce, Romaine, Lemon
Tuna Tartare
Scallion, Sesame, Seaweeds
Shellfish & Crustaceans
Scallops & Arugula
Aged Proscuitto
Lobster Ravioli
Leeks, Champagne Cream, Sorrel
Permaquid Mussels Fra'Diavolo
Spicy San Marzano
Main
Whole Grilled Branzino
Italian Beurre Blanc, Herbs, Potato Pave
Dessert
Assorted Italian Dessert Bites
3) La Famiglia Ristorante
8 S. Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-2803
www.lafamiglia.com
The Sena Family continues their traditional 7 FISH MENU starting December 6 - December 30, Tuesday - Friday. Please note: La Famiglia is not open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
$107.77 per person
Must Call for Reservations!
First course: Insalata Baccala, Salted cod and marinated vegetables
Second course: Spaghetti con Vongole, Spaghetti and clams in a red sauce
Third and Fourth course: Merluzzo e Calamari Fritti, Fried Cod and Calamari
Fifth and Sixth course: Capesante Gratin e Gambero Inpastella, Scallop au gratin and a battered shrimp on top of arugula
Seventh course: Filetto di Branzino, Filet of Branzino with a white wine, chopped tomato & caper sauce
Eighth course: Dolce, Dessert
4) Feast of Seven Fishes at Fork
306 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-625-9425
https://forkrestaurant.com/
December 24, 2022
5:00-10:00pm
Join us at Fork Restaurant for a Christmas Eve Feast of Seven Fishes, featuring dishes like caviar & buckwheat sable, monkfish terrine, whole roasted branzino and more! Tickets are available now for just $105 pp.
5) Spasso Italian Grill
34 S. Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-592-7661
http://www.spassoitaliangrill.com/
Dinner on Christmas Eve from 1:00pm to 8:00pm.
Regular menu and Feast of Seven Fishes menu available.
MORE CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER
1) Amada Christmas Eve
Prime RIb Roast
217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-2450
https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/
3-course Dinner
Seating Times: 3pm, 5pm, 7pm
$80 per person
Menu: http://amadarestaurant.com/m/menu-pdfs/Christmas_Eve_Menu_2022_11.19.22.pdf
Reservations: https://www.opentable.com/r/amada-phl-philadelphia
FIRST
Ensalada Verde
Green Salad, Asparagus, Favas, Avocado, Green Beans
Patatas Bravas
Spiced Potatoes, Paprika Aioli
Cana De Cabra
Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce
SECOND
Entre Cote De Ternera
10oz Prime Rib, Bordelaise, Horseradish Crème Fraîche
Patatas Asadas
Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatos, Pearl Onions, Rosemary
Bruselas Catalana
Brussels Sprouts, Fermented Garlic Honey, Granny Smith Apples, Sangria Raisins, Cabrales, Pine Nuts
THIRD
Roscon De Reyes
Sweet Bread, Candied Orange, Almonds, Whipped Cream
CHRISTMAS SWEETS AND TREATS
1) Franklin Fountain
116 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 627-1899
https://www.franklinfountain.com/
Hot Shakes: Apple Pie, Peanut Butter Brownie, S'mores
Peppermint Stick Ice Cream
Vegan Peppermint Stick Ice Cream
S'mores Ice Cream - available first week of December
Eggnog Ice Cream - available second week of December
Yule Log Ice Cream Cake - available December 12 - January 6
Arctic Sundae - Peppermint stick hot fudge sundae with a piece of peppermint bark
2) Oui Pastries
160 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1269
www.ouisicafe.com
Pre orders end December 20th
Pick up before December 24 at 4pm
Tangerine Chocolate Flourless cake $32
Baileys Eggnog Tiramisu $32
Pear Custard Fruit Tart $32
Stollen Croissant $5
Garlic knot $8
Croutons
Cookie packs for Santa $6
3) Shane Confectionery
110 Market Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1048
https://shanecandies.com/
Winter Artisan Assortment
Christmas Clear Toy
Drinking Chocolate - gifts and hot to go
Small & 4 piece box single origin truffles
House Craft Chocolate Santas
Candy Cane Bark and Candy Cane Non Pareils
Marzipan pigs - New Years Day
SANTA EVENTS
1) Brunch with Santa
The Olde Bar
Sunday, December 19, 2022
10:00am and Noon
Pricing: $45 adult, $25 children under 12 (plus tax & grat)
Reserve via OpenTable Experience at Theoldebar.com
http://theoldebar.com/
Santa is making his annual stop at The Olde Bar! This family tradition returns on Sunday, December 19th with a festive brunch with the big man himself. Kids have a chance to chat with Santa, parents can snap the instagram photo and everyone enjoys a festive brunch. Menu includes silver dollar pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, biscuits & mushroom gravy, shrimp & Grits, Steak & Eggs, Crab Fries, and More! Don't forget the hot chocolate and cookies, of course!
NEW YEAR'S EVE
1) The Olde Bar
125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-253-3777
www.theoldebar.com
$85 per person dinner
Starting at 4pm
Menu:
https://www.theoldebar.com/uploads/143726TOBNYEDinnerMenu20221.pdf
2) Amada
217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 625-2450
https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/
$90 per person dinner
Starting at 5pm
Menu:
http://amadarestaurant.com/m/menu-pdfs/New_Years_Eve_2022_11.19.22.pdf
3) Positano Coast
212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.positanocoast.net/
215-238-0499
New Year's Eve Dinner
4:00pm to 10:00pm (last reservations are 10:00pm)
and
New Year's Eve Toast on the Coast!
10:00pm to 2:00am
Come for dinner and stay for the after party Toast on the Coast! Positano Coast in Old City presents their annual New Year's Eve dinner and after-dinner party. Dinner service starts at 4:00pm with special NYE menu available including signature and special offerings like raw bar and starters (Grilled Octopus, Top Neck Clams, Shrimp Cocktail, Oysters, Tuna Tartare, Aldo's Seafood Harvest), entrees (NY Prime Strip, Veal Chop Parmigiana,, Short Ribs, Lamb and Leeks, Chicken Saltimbocca, Eggplant Parm, Zucchini Crab Cake, and more), pasta (Squid Ink Linguine, Seafood Risotto, Linguine and Clams, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rigatoni, Gnocchi, and more) plus soups, starters and desserts. The last dinner reservations are at 10:00pm. The after-dinner party starts at 10:00pm, with a cash bar, live DJ, party favors and a complimentary midnight toast. All other food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Call 215-238-0499 to make your reservations for dinner and the after-dinner party.
4) Panorama
14 N. Front Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-7800
http://www.panoramawinebar.com/
3 Course Menu - $95 per person
Includes a Complimentary Glass of Prosecco (not including tax, gratuities & beverages)
Two seatings: 5:30-6:30pm or 8:30-9pm
Seasonal Bruschetta
1st Course Choice of one:
Shrimp Cocktail - chilled poached shrimp, tomato caponata
Lobster Bisque - butter poached lobster and sweet pepper conserva
Caesar - baby gem, crouton, codesa anchovy, classic caesar dressing
Eggplant Parmigiana - local eggplant, sweet pepper ragú, house smoked mozzarella, basil, parmigiano
Tortellini - spinach & ricotta filled pasta, buffalo milk & piennolo tomato
Ravioli - potato, fontina, truffle
Gnocchi - pomodoro, buffalo milk mozzarella
2nd Course Choice of one:
Crespelle - crab & lobster stuffed crepe NY Strip - grilled 10oz strip steak, olive oil whipped potato, mushroom conserva
Duck Leg - potato risotto, turnip & apple, cacciatore sugo
Jail Island Salmon - beet, turnips, gaeta olives & preserved lemon
Braciola - rolled PA veal skirt steak, genovese, parsley, broccoli rabe, soft polenta, parmigiano
3rd Course Choice of one:
Chocolate Cake - chocolate ganache, Italian meringue, hazelnut
Ricotta Cake - warm apples, brown butter streusel, vanilla gelato, spiced caramel Tiramisu - sponge cake, espresso, mascarpone crema, warm espresso dolce di latte Coffee, Tea, Decaffeinated Coffee
NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH
1) Positano Coast
212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.positanocoast.net/
215-238-0499
New Year's Day Bottomless Brunch
11:30am to 2:30pm
DJ, Special Additions
Join us on New Year's Day for Positano Coast's special NYD Brunch a la carte menu, bottomless cocktails and a live DJ. Enjoy a table for up to two hours with this special brunch event, that includes bottomless mimosas and sangria until 2:30pm. Drink specials also include for pay-as-you-go Positano Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini and Chocolate Martini. For food, Positano has you covered from the sweet to the savory to the seafood and more. Options will include a full brunch menu, including Belgium Waffles, Grand Marnier French Toast, Apple Tartlets, Smoked Salmon Flatbread, Sausage and Pepper Omelet, Lobster Skillet, Zucchini Crab Cake, Short Ribs, Shrimp Cocktail and much more. Call 215-238-0499 to make your reservations. Ring in the New Year with our special a la carte brunch menu, bottomless cocktails and DJ entertainment.
NEW YEAR'S DESSERT
1) Oui Pastries
160 N. 3rd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-922-1269
www.ouisicafe.com
Order before December 28
Pick up by December 31 at 4pm
Menu
Flourless Chocolate cake $32
Fluffy cheesecake $32
MORE HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
For more information about Old City District, Historic Holidays in Old City, and holiday happenings, visit www.oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.
ABOUT OLD CITY DISTRICT
Historic Holidays return to Old City with a month of festive happenings and activities. Shop small, shop local with the debut of the Old City Holiday Pass, plus the return of the 2nd Annual Old City Shopping Stroll. Events during the month also include Santa Claus at The Olde Bar and a holiday movie screening at Arch Street Meeting House.
For the famous Feast of the 7 Fishes, look for special menus at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar by Chef Jose Garces, La Famiglia Ristorante, Fork and Spasso Italian Grill. Amada will offer a Prime Rib Roast on Christmas Eve, while Shane's, Franklin Fountain and Oui Pastries serve up special seasonal sweets and treats.
For New Year's Eve and Day, look for parties, dinners and happenings at Positano Coast, Amada, The Olde Bar, Fork and other Old City eateries.
