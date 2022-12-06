Historic Holidays Return to Old City with Old City Shopping Stroll and Old City Holiday Pass

Celebrate the season in America's most historic square mile with Historic Holidays in Old City! Festivities run all the way through New Year's Day in Old City District, with something for everyone on Santa's list. The Old City Holiday Shopping Pass is back and brings with it special offers and deals at more than 40 shops, restaurants, museums and attractions. Plus, shoppers can enter to win prize packs and $500 in gift cards. The Old City Shopping Stroll returns Wednesday, December 14th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Participating stories will extend their hours and shoppers will receive a free Old City tote bag with any purchase, while supplies last. After shopping, Arch Street Meeting House will offer a holiday movie from 7-8:30pm, with a suggested donation of $5. Old City bakeries and sweet shops like Franklin Fountain, Shane's Candy and Oui Pastry serve up special seasonal sweets and treats. Old City restaurants celebrate the Feast of the 7 Fishes with special menus at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar by Chef Jose Garces, La Famiglia Ristorante, Fork and Spasso Italian Grill. Chef Jose Garces serves up a Christmas Eve Prime RIb Roast at Amada. For New Year's Eve, look for celebrations at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, Fork, The Olde Bar and Amada. On New Year's Day, look for Positano Coast's famous brunch to ring in the new year. Full details on the all the festive and delicious happenings in Old City are all found below and at https://www.oldcitydistrict.org/things-do/historic-holidays-old-city

OLD CITY HOLIDAY PASS



The Old City Holiday Pass makes its debut this holiday season. Sign up at www.oldcitydistrict.org and enjoy special offers and deals at more than 40 shops, restaurants, museums, and attractions all holiday season long, through December 30th. Plus, have the chance to win Old City holiday prize packs and $500 in gift cards to participating Old City businesses! ( *No purchase necessary to enter. See Contest Rules on OCD website.)

HISTORIC HOLIDAYS IN OLD CITY SHOPPING STROLL, DECEMBER 14, 2022



Dozens of Old City shops will stay open late on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 for special holiday shopping hours from 5:00-7:00pm. Receive a free Old City tote bag with any purchase - while supplies last - at participating locations! Also, don't miss the Farmers Market at Christ Church's Holiday Pop-Up Market from 3:00-7:00pm at 2nd and Church Streets. Arch Street Meeting House, 320 Arch Street, will offer a holiday showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 7:00-8:30pm. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per attendee and includes admission to the museum.



Old City Holiday Shopping Stroll participants include:

Anima Natural Pet Products, 304 Arch Street

Art in the Age, 116 N. 3rd Street

Artist & Craftsman Supply, 307 Market Street

Benjamin Lovell Shoes, 60 N. 3rd Street

Boxbar, 241 Race Street

The Center for Art in Wood, 141 N. 3rd Street

Claudia Mills Studio, 133 N. 3rd Street

Dafina Co., 47 N. 3rd Street

Damari, 72 N. 2nd Street

Elektra Vintage, 53 N. 3rd Street

The Franklin Fountain, 116 Market Street

Hitched, 67 N. 2nd Street

Kick Axe Throwing, 232 Market Street

The Link Studios, 213 Arch Street

Midnight Lunch Studio, 20 S. 3rd Street

Millesime, 33 N. 2nd Street

More Than Old, 144 N. 3rd Street

Museum of Illusions, 401 Market Street

Opportunity Barks, 38 S. 3d Street

Red Parasol Cafe, 220 Market Street

Philadelphia Independents, 35 N. 3rd Street

Riverwards Produce, 146 N. Bread Street

Sage Hair Collective, 53 N. 2nd Street

Shane Confectionery, 110 Market Street

Unique Photo, 28 S. 2nd Street

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E

More to be announced!



For the movie screening, Arch Street Meeting House will host an indoor screening of holiday favorite, How the Grinch Stole Christmas following the Old City Holiday Stroll on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Tickets are a suggested donation of $5 per attendee, and includes admission to the museum. Feel free to bring snacks, BYOB, and have fun! Doors will be opening at 7:00pm, and we will begin the movie at 7:30pm to give attendees the opportunity to get settled and explore the exhibits. Chairs will be provided, but picnic blankets are welcome.

FEAST OF SEVEN FISHES IN OLD CITY

1) Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

215-238-0499

www.positanocoast.net/

Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes Dinner

Seatings 4:00pm to 9:00pm

$85 per person plus t/g



Tuna Crudo

lemon vinaigrette



Cioppino

octopus, mussels, shrimp, toasted garlic bread



Baccala Croquettes

tomato coulis



Squid Ink Linguine

crab, lemon gremolata



Mediterranean Branzino Fillet Pizzaiola

tomatoes, caperberries, black olives, oregano, potatoes



Basket of Mixed Nuts and Clementines



Christmas Desserts



2) The Olde Bar

Feast of the Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Christmas Eve, December 24th

Seatings at 5:00pm and 7:00pm

215-253-3777

www.theoldebar.com

$95 per person not included t/g



Back by popular demand! The Olde bar presents Chef Jose Garces' twist on the traditional Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fish prix fixe tasting menu.



Raw & Chilled



Oysters & Champagne

White Sturgeon Caviar



Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Olde Bar Cocktail Sauce, Romaine, Lemon



Tuna Tartare

Scallion, Sesame, Seaweeds



Shellfish & Crustaceans



Scallops & Arugula

Aged Proscuitto



Lobster Ravioli

Leeks, Champagne Cream, Sorrel



Permaquid Mussels Fra'Diavolo

Spicy San Marzano



Main



Whole Grilled Branzino

Italian Beurre Blanc, Herbs, Potato Pave



Dessert

Assorted Italian Dessert Bites

3) La Famiglia Ristorante

8 S. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-2803

www.lafamiglia.com

The Sena Family continues their traditional 7 FISH MENU starting December 6 - December 30, Tuesday - Friday. Please note: La Famiglia is not open for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

$107.77 per person

Must Call for Reservations!



First course: Insalata Baccala, Salted cod and marinated vegetables

Second course: Spaghetti con Vongole, Spaghetti and clams in a red sauce

Third and Fourth course: Merluzzo e Calamari Fritti, Fried Cod and Calamari

Fifth and Sixth course: Capesante Gratin e Gambero Inpastella, Scallop au gratin and a battered shrimp on top of arugula

Seventh course: Filetto di Branzino, Filet of Branzino with a white wine, chopped tomato & caper sauce

Eighth course: Dolce, Dessert



4) Feast of Seven Fishes at Fork

306 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-625-9425

https://forkrestaurant.com/

December 24, 2022

5:00-10:00pm

Join us at Fork Restaurant for a Christmas Eve Feast of Seven Fishes, featuring dishes like caviar & buckwheat sable, monkfish terrine, whole roasted branzino and more! Tickets are available now for just $105 pp.



5) Spasso Italian Grill

34 S. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-592-7661

http://www.spassoitaliangrill.com/

Dinner on Christmas Eve from 1:00pm to 8:00pm.

Regular menu and Feast of Seven Fishes menu available.

MORE CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

1) Amada Christmas Eve

Prime RIb Roast

217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-2450

https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/



3-course Dinner

Seating Times: 3pm, 5pm, 7pm

$80 per person

Menu: http://amadarestaurant.com/m/menu-pdfs/Christmas_Eve_Menu_2022_11.19.22.pdf

Reservations: https://www.opentable.com/r/amada-phl-philadelphia



FIRST



Ensalada Verde

Green Salad, Asparagus, Favas, Avocado, Green Beans



Patatas Bravas

Spiced Potatoes, Paprika Aioli



Cana De Cabra

Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce



SECOND



Entre Cote De Ternera

10oz Prime Rib, Bordelaise, Horseradish Crème Fraîche



Patatas Asadas

Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatos, Pearl Onions, Rosemary



Bruselas Catalana

Brussels Sprouts, Fermented Garlic Honey, Granny Smith Apples, Sangria Raisins, Cabrales, Pine Nuts



THIRD



Roscon De Reyes

Sweet Bread, Candied Orange, Almonds, Whipped Cream

CHRISTMAS SWEETS AND TREATS

1) Franklin Fountain

116 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 627-1899

https://www.franklinfountain.com/



Hot Shakes: Apple Pie, Peanut Butter Brownie, S'mores

Peppermint Stick Ice Cream

Vegan Peppermint Stick Ice Cream

S'mores Ice Cream - available first week of December

Eggnog Ice Cream - available second week of December

Yule Log Ice Cream Cake - available December 12 - January 6

Arctic Sundae - Peppermint stick hot fudge sundae with a piece of peppermint bark



2) Oui Pastries

160 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-1269

www.ouisicafe.com

Pre orders end December 20th

Pick up before December 24 at 4pm



Tangerine Chocolate Flourless cake $32

Baileys Eggnog Tiramisu $32

Pear Custard Fruit Tart $32

Stollen Croissant $5

Garlic knot $8

Croutons

Cookie packs for Santa $6



3) Shane Confectionery

110 Market Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-1048

https://shanecandies.com/



Winter Artisan Assortment

Christmas Clear Toy

Drinking Chocolate - gifts and hot to go

Small & 4 piece box single origin truffles

House Craft Chocolate Santas

Candy Cane Bark and Candy Cane Non Pareils

Marzipan pigs - New Years Day



SANTA EVENTS



1) Brunch with Santa

The Olde Bar

Sunday, December 19, 2022

10:00am and Noon

Pricing: $45 adult, $25 children under 12 (plus tax & grat)

Reserve via OpenTable Experience at Theoldebar.com

http://theoldebar.com/



Santa is making his annual stop at The Olde Bar! This family tradition returns on Sunday, December 19th with a festive brunch with the big man himself. Kids have a chance to chat with Santa, parents can snap the instagram photo and everyone enjoys a festive brunch. Menu includes silver dollar pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, biscuits & mushroom gravy, shrimp & Grits, Steak & Eggs, Crab Fries, and More! Don't forget the hot chocolate and cookies, of course!

NEW YEAR'S EVE



1) The Olde Bar

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-253-3777

www.theoldebar.com



$85 per person dinner

Starting at 4pm

Menu:

https://www.theoldebar.com/uploads/143726TOBNYEDinnerMenu20221.pdf



2) Amada

217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-2450

https://philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com/

$90 per person dinner

Starting at 5pm

Menu:

http://amadarestaurant.com/m/menu-pdfs/New_Years_Eve_2022_11.19.22.pdf

3) Positano Coast

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.positanocoast.net/

215-238-0499

New Year's Eve Dinner

4:00pm to 10:00pm (last reservations are 10:00pm)



and

New Year's Eve Toast on the Coast!

10:00pm to 2:00am

Come for dinner and stay for the after party Toast on the Coast! Positano Coast in Old City presents their annual New Year's Eve dinner and after-dinner party. Dinner service starts at 4:00pm with special NYE menu available including signature and special offerings like raw bar and starters (Grilled Octopus, Top Neck Clams, Shrimp Cocktail, Oysters, Tuna Tartare, Aldo's Seafood Harvest), entrees (NY Prime Strip, Veal Chop Parmigiana,, Short Ribs, Lamb and Leeks, Chicken Saltimbocca, Eggplant Parm, Zucchini Crab Cake, and more), pasta (Squid Ink Linguine, Seafood Risotto, Linguine and Clams, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Rigatoni, Gnocchi, and more) plus soups, starters and desserts. The last dinner reservations are at 10:00pm. The after-dinner party starts at 10:00pm, with a cash bar, live DJ, party favors and a complimentary midnight toast. All other food and drink is pay-as-you-go. Call 215-238-0499 to make your reservations for dinner and the after-dinner party.

4) Panorama

14 N. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-7800

http://www.panoramawinebar.com/



3 Course Menu - $95 per person

Includes a Complimentary Glass of Prosecco (not including tax, gratuities & beverages)

Two seatings: 5:30-6:30pm or 8:30-9pm



Seasonal Bruschetta



1st Course Choice of one:

Shrimp Cocktail - chilled poached shrimp, tomato caponata

Lobster Bisque - butter poached lobster and sweet pepper conserva

Caesar - baby gem, crouton, codesa anchovy, classic caesar dressing

Eggplant Parmigiana - local eggplant, sweet pepper ragú, house smoked mozzarella, basil, parmigiano

Tortellini - spinach & ricotta filled pasta, buffalo milk & piennolo tomato

Ravioli - potato, fontina, truffle

Gnocchi - pomodoro, buffalo milk mozzarella



2nd Course Choice of one:



Crespelle - crab & lobster stuffed crepe NY Strip - grilled 10oz strip steak, olive oil whipped potato, mushroom conserva

Duck Leg - potato risotto, turnip & apple, cacciatore sugo

Jail Island Salmon - beet, turnips, gaeta olives & preserved lemon

Braciola - rolled PA veal skirt steak, genovese, parsley, broccoli rabe, soft polenta, parmigiano



3rd Course Choice of one:



Chocolate Cake - chocolate ganache, Italian meringue, hazelnut

Ricotta Cake - warm apples, brown butter streusel, vanilla gelato, spiced caramel Tiramisu - sponge cake, espresso, mascarpone crema, warm espresso dolce di latte Coffee, Tea, Decaffeinated Coffee



NEW YEAR'S DAY BRUNCH

1) Positano Coast

212 Walnut Street, 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19106

https://www.positanocoast.net/

215-238-0499



New Year's Day Bottomless Brunch

11:30am to 2:30pm

DJ, Special Additions



Join us on New Year's Day for Positano Coast's special NYD Brunch a la carte menu, bottomless cocktails and a live DJ. Enjoy a table for up to two hours with this special brunch event, that includes bottomless mimosas and sangria until 2:30pm. Drink specials also include for pay-as-you-go Positano Bloody Mary, Espresso Martini and Chocolate Martini. For food, Positano has you covered from the sweet to the savory to the seafood and more. Options will include a full brunch menu, including Belgium Waffles, Grand Marnier French Toast, Apple Tartlets, Smoked Salmon Flatbread, Sausage and Pepper Omelet, Lobster Skillet, Zucchini Crab Cake, Short Ribs, Shrimp Cocktail and much more. Call 215-238-0499 to make your reservations. Ring in the New Year with our special a la carte brunch menu, bottomless cocktails and DJ entertainment.

NEW YEAR'S DESSERT



1) Oui Pastries

160 N. 3rd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-922-1269

www.ouisicafe.com

Order before December 28

Pick up by December 31 at 4pm



Menu

Flourless Chocolate cake $32

Fluffy cheesecake $32

MORE HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS



For more information about Old City District, Historic Holidays in Old City, and holiday happenings, visit www.oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.



ABOUT OLD CITY DISTRICT



The Old City District is a special services district, managed by a board of directors drawn fromGood afternoon,

Historic Holidays return to Old City with a month of festive happenings and activities. Shop small, shop local with the debut of the Old City Holiday Pass, plus the return of the 2nd Annual Old City Shopping Stroll. Events during the month also include Santa Claus at The Olde Bar and a holiday movie screening at Arch Street Meeting House.

For the famous Feast of the 7 Fishes, look for special menus at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar by Chef Jose Garces, La Famiglia Ristorante, Fork and Spasso Italian Grill. Amada will offer a Prime Rib Roast on Christmas Eve, while Shane's, Franklin Fountain and Oui Pastries serve up special seasonal sweets and treats.

For New Year's Eve and Day, look for parties, dinners and happenings at Positano Coast, Amada, The Olde Bar, Fork and other Old City eateries.