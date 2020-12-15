Gumbo Lab Presents A SOUL FULL CELEBRATION

Actor, writer, singer, educator and activist Tamara Della Anderson has announced the launch of Gumbo Lab, a mentorship and professional development lab and virtual showcase for Black female, trans, queer, and femme theatre artists.

On Saturday, December 19th, Gumbo Lab, in collaboration with Juniper Productions, is presenting a fun-raiser, A SOUL FULL CELEBRATION, for the Lab's first project, the Solo Lab. The Solo Lab Residency, provides free professional developmental workshops for four Black female theatre artists, who are paired with a Black director-dramaturg and cinematographer. The four theatre artists in the first cohort are: Ang Bey (Philadelphia), Nikki Gee (Chicago), Deja Morgan (Philadelphia), and Vida (New York City).The Lab's first cohort will showcase their work, through Gumbo Lab to audiences and producers in February 2021.

"Gumbo Lab is THE way for us to be seen, heard, and celebrated," Tamara said. "The pandemic has really encouraged me to put on my producer hat and open up professional development opportunities to talented, yet underserved Black women. When the pandemic hit, life for artists changed overnight. Theaters and studios closed and work came to a halt. Theater spaces are being challenged and demand is high for diversity and equity conversations to move toward actual policy changes - ones that no longer marginalize, harass, or demean Black or Female bodies."

Gumbo Lab is teaming up with Juniper Productions to produce the Solo Lab residency project. The collaboration begins with an evening of soul-stirring entertainment, A SOUL-FULL CELEBRATION, hosted by Philadelphia's own, Starfire, and featuring live and taped performances by Tayo Aluko, Tamara Della Anderson, Bethlehem the Artist, Jennifer Fouche, Marquis Gibson, Donnie Hammond, Joilet Harris, Daniela Paz, Bethlehem Roberson, Victor Rodriguez, and Brian Anthony Wilson. The evening will be a fundraiser for Gumbo Lab.

Virtual doors open to the event at 7:15 p.m., and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.