Glenn 'Hurricane' Schwartz to Visit The Marple Library To Discuss Climate Change

On Wednesday March 25th at 7:00 pm the Friends of the Marple Library in Broomall will present their region's most popular meteorologist NBC TV 10's Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz to speak on the controversial and urgent issue of climate change. Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz is NBC 10's First Alert Meteorologist.

He was born and raised in Philadelphia and has been covering the Greater Philadelphia area for over 23 years. Glenn received his nickname "Hurricane" after a colleague saw footage of him being blown around in a storm. The nickname stuck and he has been known as "Hurricane" ever since.

Marple Public Library, 2599 Sproul Road , Broomall, PA 19008. Reservations are requested but not required at 610-356-1510. A reception will immediately follow the program so you may meet their very special guest.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You