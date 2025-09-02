Gabi Shiner Brings PLEASE To Cannonball Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gabi Shiner will bring her musical comedy solo show PLEASE to Philadelphia Fringe for a two-performance limited engagement at the Asian Arts Initiative Black Box Theater (1219 Vine Street) on Saturday, September 20th at 2 pm and Sunday, September 21 at 8 pm. Comps are available for press. Following a successful run at the Brick Aux in Williamsburg, the show will be presented as part of Cannonball Festival.

Based on the work of iconic groups like the Pussycat Dolls, Bikini Kill, and the nuclear family, Shiner's songs ask who and how we aim to please."Completely hilarious," "very neurotic" and "formally daring," the eight musical satires that make up PLEASE provide a genre-fluid survey of bourgeois culture. It's the most memorable piano recital you'll ever go to.

Shiner is excited to bring a show that exceeds traditional boundaries to a festival known for doing the same. "PLEASE exists between comedy and theater, and always feels like it's happening somewhere between stage, piano lounge and living room. This is partially because the spaces where I've developed PLEASE include cabaret venue the Parkside Lounge, the black box theater at The Tank, and the intimate studio spaces at The Brick and Footlight Presents. Performing material about social structures in settings that allow for varying degrees of intimacy has taught me that that distinction between public and private is always more fluid than we think, and I'm excited for a new audience to be part of the process."

Outside of PLEASE, Shiner has performed musical comedy all over New York City at venues like Union Hall, The Tank (at Most Unwanted Productions' Please Clap Theater/Comedy Festival), 54 Below and Brooklyn Comedy Collective. She's also written for Reductress and appeared on Late Stage Live! with Ella Yurman. The most recent run of PLEASE at The Brick this past August was directed by Tallie Medel.