Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February

Dates: February 27 - March 10, 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year Photo 1 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Photo 3 Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Review: COMPANY National Tour Comes to Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre Photo 4 Review: COMPANY National Tour Comes to Philadelphia's Forrest Theatre

Girl From the North Country Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Girl From the North Country

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization are proud to present the Philadelphia premiere engagement of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Girl From the North Country, at the Forrest Theatre from February 27 to March 10, 2024. Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone." Tickets are now on sale in-person at the Forrest Theatre box office (1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia) or online at www.telecharge.com and select "Philadelphia area" for purchase.

"Bob Dylan's music has endured for decades, preserving him as a titan of folk music," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center. "Presented for the first time in Philadelphia, this new Broadway hit takes Dylan's music back to his native Minnesota, weaving together a poignant story alongside his beautiful lyrics."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life, and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

The Girl From the North Country acting company includes Alan Ariano (Dr. Walker), David Benoit (Mr. Burke), Ben Biggers (Gene Laine), Paul Blankenship (Offstage Cover), Jennifer Blood (Elizabeth Laine), Ashley D. Brooks (Ensemble), Justin Michael Duval (Ensemble), Rayla Garske (Swing), Matt Manuel (Joe Scott), Kelly McCormick (Ensemble), Sharaé Moultrie (Marianne Laine), Hosea Mundi (Ensemble) Warren Nolan Jr. (Swing), Ali Regan (Swing), Jay Russell (Mr. Perry), John Schiappa (Nick Laine), Chiara Trentalange (Kate Draper), Danny Vaccaro (Swing), Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke), Jeremy Webb (Reverend Marlowe), Aidan Wharton (Elias Burke), and Carla Woods (Mrs. Neilsen). Casting subject to change.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; associate direction by Barbara Rubin; and music direction by Timothy Splain. Girl From the North Country is produced by Runaway Entertainment.

Girl From The North Country's Original Broadway Cast Album was a 2022 GRAMMY Award nominee for "Best Musical Theater Album."

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 212-239-6200, visiting www.telecharge.com (and select "Philadelphia area" for purchase), or in-person now at the Forrest Theatre box office (1114 Walnut Street).

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo
Video: See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour

Get a first look at new footage of the North American Tour of Girl From the North Country!

2
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road

The North American Tour of Girl From the North Country, written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, has officially hit the road! In this video, watch as two of the show's stars, Jennifer Blood  and John Schiappa recently sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the 25-city tour.

3
Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour Photo
Review Roundup: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Launches North American Tour

The North American tour of Girl From the North Country is now underway, after launching in October in Minneapolis, MN.   Read the reviews for Girl From the North Country here!

4
Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour Photo
Photos: See New Production Images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

Take a look at the new production images of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)Tracker
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere in Philadelphia A Conversation with Hayden Panettiere
Keswick Theatre (2/22-2/22)
Carl Mercurio & Jim Vines ♦ Magic At It's Best in Philadelphia Carl Mercurio & Jim Vines ♦ Magic At It's Best
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (1/06-1/06)
Fima Chupakhin in Philadelphia Fima Chupakhin
Harold Prince Theatre (2/29-2/29)
Orquesta Akokán in Philadelphia Orquesta Akokán
Zellerbach Theater (4/12-4/12)
The Lehman Trilogy in Philadelphia The Lehman Trilogy
Arden Theatre Company (3/07-4/07)
Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in Philadelphia Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Walnut Street Theatre (1/09-2/04)
Robert Malissa ♦ Moments of Magic in Philadelphia Robert Malissa ♦ Moments of Magic
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/16-12/16)
Hadestown in Philadelphia Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You