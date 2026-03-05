Broadway Dreams to Launch 2026 Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour GREATEST HITS

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Dreams will present its 2026 Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour, Greatest Hits, launching May 25, 2026, at Belmont University in Nashville, TN. The milestone tour marks Broadway Dreams’ 20th Anniversary Season and celebrates the artists, alumni, faculty, and life-changing moments that have defined the organization’s extraordinary two-decade journey.

Registration for Greatest Hits: The 2026 Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour is now open at BroadwayDreams.org/Programs. The 2026 Broadway faculty roster will be announced shortly.

Greatest Hits anchors a yearlong anniversary celebration designed to honor the milestones that shaped Broadway Dreams while boldly charting its future. Through special master classes, alumni spotlights, and digital and live events, the organization will revisit defining breakthroughs of the past 20 years—while creating new opportunities for discovery, artistry, and growth. Throughout the Summer Intensive tour, participants will revisit and reinvent standout original works developed by Broadway Dreams faculty over the years, alongside newly created material that reflects the next chapter of the program’s artistic evolution. The celebration will culminate in a spectacular anniversary gala honoring the organization’s legacy and the next generation of artists it serves.

The 2026 Greatest Hits tour will bring Broadway Dreams’ unique programming to cities across the United States and abroad. The summer begins May 25–30 at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, followed by June 1–5 at Davis High School in Salt Lake City, UT. From June 8–13, the program returns to RWS Studios in Long Island City, NY, before heading to Davis High School in Salt Lake City June 2-5, 2026, Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, GA, June 15–20. On the West Coast, Broadway Dreams will host its Modesto, CA, intensive at the Gallo Center June 29–July 1, a two-day workshop in Bend, Oregon, July 2-3, and students in Philadelphia, PA, will train June 29–July 3 at Music Theatre Philly, marking an exciting return to that city. The tour continues July 18–24 at CPCC/Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, NC, and July 27–31 at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, TX, before traveling August 2–7 to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. International programming includes the Europa-Park Summer Intensive at the Talent Academy in Rust, Germany, August 15–21, and concludes August 23–28 with the first-ever UK Summer Intensive at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Blackpool, UK.

Since its founding in 2006, Broadway Dreams has become a launching pad for the next generation of musical theater stars, offering immersive, mentorship-driven training led by Broadway’s most accomplished performers, directors, choreographers, casting professionals, agents, and creative leaders. More than 70% of all Broadway Dreams students receive some level of financial needs-based scholarship, ensuring that all students have access to top-quality performing arts training, regardless of their ability to pay. What truly sets Broadway Dreams apart is its unmatched access and advocacy: students train side-by-side with Broadway professionals, build meaningful industry relationships, and receive direct mentorship and career guidance from leaders who actively champion their success—often opening doors to real professional opportunities. Broadway Dreams alumni appear in 29 of the 32 shows currently running on Broadway — a testament to the program’s impact.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Ryan Stana (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Vice Chair), Michael Cox (Treasurer), Sonya Schroeder (Secretary), Martha Gorjanc, Margaret Busch, Bradley Bergeron, Bruce Daitch, Holly-Anne Devlin, Andrew Goren, Drew Gowland, Gordon Greenberg, Ronni Hart, Dan Knechtges, Alex Newell, Mark Morrow, Marci Poliakoff, Scott Prisand, Chris Roberts, Adam C. Sansiveri, Lynne Latham Slear, Gabriel Vasquez, and Wendy Vasquez.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes Tanner, Ryan Ratelle (General Manager), Sarah Hartmann (Artistic Director), Spencer Liff (Creative Director), Neal Radding (Development Director), Allison Schwartz (Marketing + Branding Director), Samantha Schoenfeld (Company Manager), Rachel Hoffman and Peter Dunn (Directors of Engagement and Opportunity), Rico LeBron (Social Media Manager), Natalie Lovan (Development Associate), and Thea Erichsen (Executive Assistant).

The 2025 Broadway Dreams Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour is made possible in part by generous sponsors, including Royal Caribbean, Amazon, Shaver Hall, The Sook Family Foundation, Civilian Hotel, RWS Global, AllianceBernstein, Clear Channel Outdoor, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and Lamar.

For more information on Broadway Dreams and its programs, please visit:

BroadwayDreams.org.