Exclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre
ROCKY, THE MUSICAL is a heart-pumping romance, and a heart-stopping theatrical experience for everyone brave enough to follow their dreams.
Walnut Street Theatre is presenting ROCKY, THE MUSICAL now through November 6. This new production of the classic story was updated specifically for Philadelphia. Rocky Balboa is a legend worldwide, but Philly is his home.
Get an exclusive first look at photos below!
Small-time boxer Rocky Balboa gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go from loan shark enforcer to heavyweight titleholder, but does this ultimate underdog have what it takes? Based on the Academy Award-winning film, ROCKY features new musical numbers including "South Philly Hero", along with favorites including "Eye of the Tiger" and "Gonna Fly Now."
Photo credit: Mark Garvin
Matthew Amira, Nichalas L. Parker and Ben Dibble