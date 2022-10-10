Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre

ROCKY, THE MUSICAL is a heart-pumping romance, and a heart-stopping theatrical experience for everyone brave enough to follow their dreams. 

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 10, 2022  

Walnut Street Theatre is presenting ROCKY, THE MUSICAL now through November 6. This new production of the classic story was updated specifically for Philadelphia. Rocky Balboa is a legend worldwide, but Philly is his home.

Get an exclusive first look at photos below!

Small-time boxer Rocky Balboa gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go from loan shark enforcer to heavyweight titleholder, but does this ultimate underdog have what it takes? Based on the Academy Award-winning film, ROCKY features new musical numbers including "South Philly Hero", along with favorites including "Eye of the Tiger" and "Gonna Fly Now."

ROCKY, THE MUSICAL is a heart-pumping romance, and a heart-stopping theatrical experience for everyone brave enough to follow their dreams.

Photo credit: Mark Garvin

Exclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre
Matthew Amira, Gianna Yanelli

Exclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre
Matthew Amira

Exclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre
Matthew Amira, Nichalas L. Parker and Ben Dibble


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Star Of The Day to Present ELF, JR. This Holiday SeasonStar Of The Day to Present ELF, JR. This Holiday Season
October 10, 2022

Emmaus, residents will embrace their inner 'elf' when STAR OF THE DAY presents their production of Elf The Musical Jr. The show featuring STAR OF THE DAY youth performers opens on December 2nd running through the 11th with six performances scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm, and Sunday matinees at 3pm.
Exclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street TheatreExclusive Photos: First Look at ROCKY THE MUSICAL at Walnut Street Theatre
October 10, 2022

Walnut Street Theatre is presenting ROCKY, THE MUSICAL now through November 6. This new production of the classic story was updated specifically for Philadelphia. Rocky Balboa is a legend worldwide, but Philly is his home. Get an exclusive first look at photos here!
NATIVE GARDENS to be Presented at Langhorne Players This MonthNATIVE GARDENS to be Presented at Langhorne Players This Month
October 10, 2022

Langhorne Players will close their 75th season with Native Gardens, the hilarious new comedy about good intentions and bad manners by Karen Zacarias. Performances run October 14-29 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park.
105-Year-Old Recital Hall At Settlement Music School Celebrates Reopening105-Year-Old Recital Hall At Settlement Music School Celebrates Reopening
October 7, 2022

Since 1917, Settlement Music School's Presser Hall, at the Mary Louise Curtis Branch, has been one of the most significant recital halls in the city, serving community and professional musicians alike, built on a commitment to diversity and equity, working to meet the community where they are and involving them in the School's development.
New Black-Owned Bacon Themed Restaurant Bake N Bacon is Coming to South PhillyNew Black-Owned Bacon Themed Restaurant Bake N Bacon is Coming to South Philly
October 7, 2022

The region's top bacon focused food truck is going brick and mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman has announced that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon themed restaurant in South Philly this winter.