Emily Saliers, Beth Malone and Mary Ann Stratton's STARSTRUCK is Coming to Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse's 2026 season will launch with the world premiere of “Starstruck,” a new musical with music and lyrics by Emily Saliers (“Indigo Girls”) and a book by Beth Malone (Broadway’s “Fun Home,” “Angels in America”) and Mary Ann Stratton. The production will be directed and choreographed by Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro (Broadway’s “Tommy”, “Chess”).

Previews begin February 20, with opening night set for March 7. The limited engagement runs through March 21 at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania. (The full 2026 season will be announced soon.) “Starstruck” is presented in association with Kevin Ryan (“Ragtime,” “Gypsy”). Full casting and creative team will be announced at a later date.

“Starstruck” takes place in the small town of Sawtooth, Idaho, and follows Cyd DeBerg, as she crusades to create the first International Dark Sky Reserve in the United States. Against the wishes of her fellow townspeople — including bar owner and nemesis JD — Cyd’s efforts gain national attention, including that of NPR journalist Roxanne Cooley. Riffing on the story of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” Cyd finds herself in an unlikely love triangle where the mysterious universe, truths hidden in darkness and the collision course of love all reveal themselves at once.

“Starstruck” has been awarded space in The Goodman Theatre's Johnny Mercer writing retreat, The Rhinebeck Writers' Retreat and the Triple R Series.

“As we look for the right show to launch at the playhouse, what first pops out to me are those that depict something new,” said Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. "From Beth and Mary Ann’s original twist on a familiar story set against the concept of the dark sky reserve, to Emily’s extraordinary songs and Lorin’s passion for the project …. we’re honored to work with this team on the world premiere of ‘Starstruck’.”

“I’m so happy to be back at Bucks County Playhouse, where I first began directing,” said Latarro. “It’s meaningful to return to this stage with a brand-new musical. ‘Starstruck’ has rhythm, humor and heart — and the Playhouse is the perfect launchpad.”