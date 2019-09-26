Due To Popular Demand, Arden Theatre Company's RAGTIME Announces Extension

Arden Theatre Company in Old City, Philadelphia opened their 2019-20 season with the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, RAGTIME. The production, which has been featured on 6ABC, FOX29, Philadelphia Inquirer, Metro, 106.1FM, and more, has announced that it is extending due to popular demand now through October 27, 2019.

"We are thrilled to be opening our 2019/20 season with this new production of the brilliant musical RAGTIME," said Arden's Artistic Director and RAGTIME director Terry Nolen. "The Arden's mission is to tell great stories by great storytellers, and this is a remarkable story that is sweeping and powerful and deeply moving. Featuring a remarkable score, Ragtime speaks to important issues we continue to grapple with as a nation, and asks us to look at the story of this country- both at the start of a new era over a century ago as well as today."

Called "a triumph for the stage" by TIME Magazine and "the best musical in twenty years" by the International Herald Tribune, RAGTIME tells the story of three distinct Americans - an upper-class wife, a Jewish immigrant, and a daring Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and hope in the future. Together, they confront freedom, prejudice, despair, joy, and what it means to be American.

The Arden Theatre production, staged by Artistic Director Terry Nolen, features a cast that includes Alex Bechtel as Henry Ford, Rachel Camp as Evelyn Nesbit, Kim Carson as Mother, Quinn Cason as Coalhouse Follower, Derrick Cobey as Booker T. Washington, Jamison Foreman as Harry Houdini, Nkrumah Gatling as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Scott Greer as Willie Conklin, Cooper Grodin as Tateh, Robi Hager as Younger Brother, Jim Hogan as Father, Jessica Johnson as Sarah's Friend, Nicholas Pontrelli as Harlem Man, Terran Scott as Sarah, Mary Tuomanen as Emma Goldman, Donovan Bazemore as Coalhouse Walker III, Lily Lexer as Little Girl, and Colin Rivell as Little Boy.

Tickets for the extension go on sale Friday, September 27. For more information, visit ardentheatre.org.





