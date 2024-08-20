DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL and CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL to Launch National Tours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL and CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL will embark on national multi-week engagements during the 2024-2025 season.

TheaterWorksUSA's Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack said, "﻿It's gratifying to watch young people and families respond to these two clever, funny musicals the way they respond to Dav Pilkey's remarkable books which celebrate kindness, individuality and fearless creativity."

In CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL, Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs' constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey's irreverently hilarious book series. Recommended for ages 5+

This musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander - the team that brought you DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL! Direction and choreography is by Marlo Hunter. Associate direction and choreography is by Sara Andreas, and tour music direction is by Connor Doran. Set design is by Cameron Anderson, costume design is by Jen Caprio, lighting design is by David Lander, co-sound design is by Scott Stauffer and Jesse Desrosiers, puppet design/ fabrication is by AchesonWalsh Studios, and orchestrations are by Brad Alexander.

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.

The show features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander. Original direction and choreography is by Jen Wineman. Tour direction and choreography is by Candi Boyd, and tour music direction is by Miriam Daly. Orchestrations are by Lloyd Kikoler, set design is by Timothy R. Mackabee, costume design is by Heidi Leigh Hanson, original lighting design is by David Lander, and sound design is by Emma Wilk.

Following successful multi-week engagements in NYC off-Broadway at New World Stages, the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, and the CAA Theatre in Toronto, the upcoming 2024-25 tour stops include the 2024 Regional Tony Award recipient Wilma Theater in Philadelphia PA, returns to the Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, the Curran in San Francisco, and the Paramount Theatre in Austin, and debut appearances in New Orleans, San Antonio, Detroit, Nashville, among many others.

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, the latest book in the global publishing phenomenon published this past May, was the #1 bestselling book overall (children's and adult books combined) in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and was the #1 bestselling children's book in the U.K. Later this year, Scholastic will publish Dog Man: Big Jim Begins on December 3rd, followed by the highly-anticipated Dog Man movie from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures coming to theaters worldwide in January 2025.

Performances of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL have been set for:

Shippensburg, PA - H. Rick Luhrs Performing Arts Center - Sept. 21

Philadelphia, PA- The Wilma Theater- Sept. 26- Oct. 15

Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre - Oct. 18-19

Flint, MI - Whiting Auditorium - Oct. 22-23

Columbus, OH - Southern Theater (CAPA) - Oct. 26-27

Belleville, ONT - Empire Theater - Oct. 29

St. Catharine's, ONT - First Ontario Place - Oct. 30

Kitchener, ONT - Centre in the Square - Nov. 1

Hamilton, ONT - McIntyre PAC - Nov. 3

Chicago, IL - The Studebaker Theater - Nov. 8- Dec. 1

Wichita, KC - Orpheum Theatre - Dec. 4

Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre - Dec. 7-8

Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy - Dec. 10

Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theater - Dec. 19

Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre - Dec. 20

Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center - Dec. 28-29

San Francisco, CA - Curran - Jan. 4-5

Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre - Jan. 11-15

New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater - Jan. 18-19

Richardson, TX - Eismann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations - Jan. 22

San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre - Jan. 25-26

Tyler, TX - UT Tyler Cowan Center - Jan. 28

Midland, TX - Wagner Noël - Feb. 26

Nashville, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center - Mar. 1-2

Denver, CO - Newman Center for the Performing Arts - Mar. 8-9

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Apr. 11-12

Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater - Apr. 13-14

Additional dates to be added.

Fetch Tickets at DogManTheMusical.com

Performances of CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL have been set for:

Galveston, TX - Grand 1894 Opera House - Sept. 5

Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Sept. 7

San Francisco, CA - The Curran - Sept. 14-15

Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse - Sept. 19

Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver - Sept. 20

Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre - Sept. 21

Chilliwack, BC - Hub International Theatre - Sept. 22

Seattle, WA - Seattle Children's Theatre - Sept. 26 - Oct. 27

Portland, OR - Oregon Children's Theatre - Nov. 1 - 17

Los Angeles, CA - Kirk Douglas Theatre (Center Theatre Group) - Nov. 22 - Jan. 5

Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theater - Jan. 25-26

Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Feb. 6

Omaha, NE - The Rose - Feb. 12- Mar. 2

Additional dates to be added.

Visit TWUSA.ORG/CATKID for more information.

