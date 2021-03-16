DANCE IQUAIL! Announces First Full-Time General Manager Gwendolyn Coleman

DANCE IQUAIL!, the dance and social justice organization based in the Mantua neighborhood of Philadelphia, has announced the appointment of Gwendolyn Coleman as General Manager. Coleman becomes the first full-time leader who will work in tandem with Iquail Shaheed, the organization's Founding Executive Artistic Director. This appointment marks a significant milestone for the 14-year old organization who continues to expand its programming to Black and brown historically disinvested communities in Mantua and throughout Philadelphia. Coleman began working for the company Monday.

Coleman began her career as a dancer with PHILADANCO! and continued into a successful commercial career performing in Atlantic City, touring with the Greatest Show on Earth, and performing in Las Vegas. Coleman returned to Philadelphia where it all began and became the General Manager for PHILADANCO!. She later went on to consult for Contemporary West Dance Theatre in Las Vegas. Most recently Coleman had duo roles at Freedom Theatre as Managing Director for Publications & Special Events and Interim Director of the School for Arts & Education. She has mentored and continues to mentor many dancers that have gone on to become professionals in their field and some have even started their own dance companies.

"DANCE IQUAIL!, Iquail and I have a deeper connection other than dance," said Coleman. "I grew up in Mantua/The Bottom, so I know this community well, along with knowing its needs. DANCE IQUAIL! has and will continue to change the lives of the Mantua community. I will be there to support his efforts. It is important for me to give back."



"DANCE IQUAIL!'s Board of Directors and I are extremely delighted to welcome 'Gwen' as the organization's first General Manager," said Iquail Shaheed. "For years, she's been a true advocate for dance in Philadelphia and for DANCE IQUAIL!. She brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge of the dance ecology that will certainly allow our organization to enhance the impact of our social practice, artistic productions and community engagement programs. We are truly blessed to have her wisdom and leadership."

Added Coleman, "DANCE IQUAIL!, has a solid foundation for its artistic excellence. As we gradually return to theaters next year, my plan is to move the company to be recognized on national and international levels. I will support the work that DANCE IQUAIL!, will be doing in the Mantua community with hopes it will be the model for other communities in Philadelphia and cities around the country."