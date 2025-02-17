Cirque Du Soleil Returns To Wells Fargo Center With New Version Of OVO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Created 15 years ago, the famous show OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) by Cirque du Soleil will be making a stop in Philadelphia with a renewed version! After several months of work, the OVO team will be presenting the new iteration of the show: a reimagined set design, new acrobatic acts, original characters, reimagined costumes, and reinvented music. OVO dazzles more than ever with its fascinating insect colony, bringing together 53 acrobats and musicians in a show that delights both adults and children!

After captivating audiences in 40 countries and enchanting crowds in Europe, the Middle East, and Egypt, OVO is returning to North America and will be presented at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia from July 11-13, 2025.

Starting today, the tickets for OVO are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For free and easy subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. The general on-sale starts on February 24, 2025 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 53 artists, OVO ("egg" in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 40 different countries.

