Cirque Du Nuit Will Bring Midsummer Gala to Philadelphia This Summer

Cirque du Nuit, a professional circus arts company that bridges theatre, circus, and nightlife, all while breaking down performance's traditional fourth wall, is preparing to present their newest experience to Philadelphia audiences. Their Midsummer Gala will put a sexy and sophisticated Art Nouveau twist on Shakespeare's classic, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Cirque du Nuit will create an immersive world amongst the transcendent setting of Glen Foerd's gardens and magnificent riverfront views. This one day only event, which also serves as a fundraiser for Cirque du Nuit's groundbreaking work and as the launch of the company's new brand, Alterra Productions, will take place on August 22, 2021 at 3PM at 5001 Grant Ave, Philadelphia, PA.

"We are so thrilled to welcome audiences to experience Cirque du Nuit on the gorgeous grounds of Glen Foerd," notes company founder and director Kaitlin Chin, who, as a proficient aerialist, has performed for Victoria's Secret and at Super Bowl XLIX. "Our performers will invite guests to participate in a new and elevated universe, where myths and monsters intersect with our everyday world. The audience will get to play, perform, and storytell alongside the performers, all while enjoy fantastic cocktails and world-class circus performances. By becoming part of the story, we hope that our cherished guests will become a part of something bigger than themselves."

At the Midsummer Gala, which will take place both outdoors and indoors at Glen Foerd, guests will meet Oberon, Titania, Puck, and the court of Faeries as they move amongst the grounds. A highlight of the experience will be a 27-foot high outdoor rigging mechanism, where Cirque du Nuit performers will bring breathtaking acrobatics to life for audience members. Additionally, the afternoon will present a special "Forum Theater" edition of Pyramus and Thisbe, the play-within-a-play featured in Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Performers will take bids from audience members to change the plot and action of the traditional comedy. The higher the bid, the more outlandish the action.

Guests are highly encouraged to come "dressed to impress" by showing off their artistic inspirations via costume. Trove Costumes will be available on the property to rent costuming should guests wish to don something extra special for the experience. In addition to the immersive experience, the Midsummer Gala will feature a silent auction, live raffle, light bites, and a cash bar.

The health and safety of Cirque du Nuit's audience members and artists are of utmost importance. Therefore, proof of vaccination is required for all guests or a mask must be worn throughout the event.

Tickets to Midsummer Gala are $15; VIP table service is available for $1,000, which includes a reserved area for up to five guests, bottle service, and unique interactive moments with the performers. Tickets can be purchased at cirquedunuit.com.