CROSSOVER: A NEW POP MUSICAL to Premiere in September

CROSSOVER will be streamed digitally September 24th-26th as part of the 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Who will become the next Crossover champion? Green Light Group Productions (GATSBY: A New Musical) will present the world premiere of Crossover: A New Pop Musical, streaming digitally September 24th-26th as part of the 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Meet Crossover, the newest singing competition to hit the airwaves with a streaming-era twist: the competing artists must prove that they're adept at both writing and performing across different genres in order to claim the title of Crossover Champion. When four women tie in the regional competition, they reluctantly opt to compete on the national broadcast as a group: Four-Way Tie. As they navigate the ups and downs of sudden fame, they learn more about themselves and each other than they ever thought possible. Crossover's megamix-style score, featuring influences from dance pop, country, R&B, and rap, reinforces the show's message: love between women, romantic or otherwise, is something to sing about.

Throughout the interactive digital streaming experience, viewer-participants will be asked to vote on everything from the show's location to who should be crowned Crossover champion.

Tickets are $10 and $5 for industry members, and can be purchased exclusively on the FringeArts website.

Crossover: A New Pop Musical has an original book and score by Danielle E. Moore. The world premiere production is directed by Amanda Pasquini. The show is produced by Chelsea Cylinder and Danielle E. Moore.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring this new story of sisterly love to the City of Brotherly Love," says Moore. "The Philadelphia region has been the birthplace of so many women pioneers of pop - from from Patti LaBelle to Joan Jett, from Erykah Badu to P!nk - making it the perfect place to introduce the world to Reggie, Max, KC and Hallie - or, as they're known in the musical's fictional TV singing competition, 'Four-Way Tie.'"

Moore is an NYC-based writer and producer, and is also the Executive Director of Green Light Group Productions, a production firm devoted to the creative development and production of new works across stage, screen, and new media whose New York City credits include GATSBY, a new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, as well as an original musical about the life of Audrey Hepburn.

For Crossover, Moore is teaming up with actress and frequent GLG collaborator, Chelsea Cylinder. Moore and Cylinder met while they were both students at the University Of Pennsylvania, and they have been working together ever since. Cylinder is a Philadelphia-based actress, singer, teaching artist, and producer. This is her seventh show with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

"I'm really excited to be working on this show alongside such great collaborators and friends," says Cylinder. "Crossover tells a fun story with a message that will resonate with so many people. The original score is lively, and the show is non-stop entertainment. Plus, since it's about a televised singing contest (like American Idol and The Voice), it lends itself really well to a digital presentation. It will be really interesting to see the finished product and bring theater to audiences virtually."

"I feel privileged to be a part of a show that has made such an intentional effort to represent the unique demographic of the Philadelphia community," director Amanda Pasquini added. "The music and book are fun, quirky, and everything you'd like to see in a virtual musical piece." Pasquini is a Philadelphia-based director and teacher, whose credits include the Walnut Street Theatre, PAC, Philly Women's Theatre Festival, and more.

The cast features seven Philadelphia actors: Taylor J Mitchell as Regina ("Reggie") Carlyle, Boris Dansberry as Maxine "Max" Green, Chelsea Cylinder as KC Parker, Ali Walker as Hallie Harper, Donovan Lockett as Shea Stone, Annie Fang as Lila Selleck / Charli Parker, and Chris Murphy Smith as Jack Tyler.

The show is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24th; 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25th; and 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26th. Crossover will be presented virtually as a live stream. Tickets will be sold through FringeArts' website, and a link to the performance will be sent with each ticket purchase.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You