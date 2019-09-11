Photo Flash: First Look At GATSBY: A New Musical Satire of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby

On Tuesday, September 10th, GATSBY: A New Musical, a satirical musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, made its New York City premiere at the Hudson Guild Theater as part of New York Theater Festival's NY Summerfest 2019. The run will include two additional performances, one on Saturday, September 14th at 9 p.m., and another on Sunday, September 15th at 1:30 p.m.

Directed by Danielle E. Moore, the cast of 11 features performers with Off-Broadway, regional theater, and national tour credits: Linae' C. Bullock (Daisy), Matheus Ting (Nick), Steven Czajkowski (Gatsby), Laura Hetherington (Jordan), Andreas Schmidt (Tom), Rhetta Mykeal (Myrtle), Marcia Becher (Wolfsheim), Patrick Clark (Wilson), Bill Wetherbee (Klipspringer/Henry Gatz), Shelley L. Mitchell (Adolfa/Catherine), and Bradley Lewis (Jethro).

GATSBY is a satirical musical send-up of Fitzgerald's infamous tale of sex, crime, and the raucous parties of the roaring twenties. It follows wannabe stockbroker Nick Carraway, a well-to-do mid-Westerner who moves to Long Island and quickly becomes the center of a web that connects Daisy Buchanan (Nick's debutante cousin), Tom Buchanan (her philandering, polo-playing husband), Myrtle Wilson (his brassy mistress), and Jordan Baker (a flapper-turned-golfer) to one Jay Gatsby, Nick's opulent and mysterious next door neighbor. The more closely their lives become entangled, the more quickly they unravel.



The show features 14 original songs, with a book and lyrics by Moore, and a score by Moore and Jacob Ryan Smith, who recently made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Stories of Me and You: The Songs of Jacob Ryan Smith.

GATSBY is produced by Michael E. Miller in association with Green Light Group Productions, LLC. The show is music directed by Sara Linger and stage managed by Joe Heike, and will play at the New York Theater Festival's NY Summerfest at the Hudson Guild Theater on September 14th at 9 p.m., and September 15th at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $23, and can be purchased via Brown Paper Tickets.



Steven Czajkowski and Matheus Ting

Matheus Ting, Rhetta Mykeal and Andreas Schmidt

The cast of âa???oeGATSBY: A New Musicalâa??a??

Matheus Ting

Linae Bullock

Laura Hetherington

Andreas Schmidt, Linae Bullock, and Laura Hetherington





