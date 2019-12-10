The First New York City Reading of AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL to Take Place in January

GREEN LIGHT GROUP PRODUCTIONS (GLG) has announced the first New York City reading of AUDREY: The New Musical as part of the 2020 season of the EAST BROADWAY THEATER PROJECT (Artistic Director: Gail Kriegel) at THE MANNY CANTOR CENTER on January 6th, 2020 at 7PM.

Synonymous with elegance, in the 1950s and '60s, Audrey Hepburn was the queen of romantic comedy. Winning both the Tony (Ondine) and the Oscar (Roman Holiday) in her first year on the American scene, Audrey commanded the screen opposite the likes of nearly every leading man of her day, from Gregory Peck to Cary Grant and even Fred Astaire. Her own life, however, was far less charmed than that of the lucky-in-love heroines she so poignantly portrayed. AUDREY follows a reluctant icon from her days as a ballerina-turned-spy in Nazi-occupied Holland, to her heartbreaking attempts, with multiple men, to create the family of which the war robbed her, through her accidental revolution of style, sexuality, and singledom for a generation of women as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by DANIELLE E. MOORE (GATSBY: A New Musical) AUDREY re-examines the life of a legend through song, dance, and the technicolor lens of her most iconic screen performances.



The reading will be lead by CHLOE LAPENAT as Audrey. A writer, actor, and producer - whose miniseries, Joyfully Jaded, is currently screening at festivals internationally - Lapenat certainly shares the character's affinity for the medium of film. "I haven't met a person who hasn't heard of Audrey Hepburn, but to learn about her rich history, accomplishments, and story is compelling and necessary to understand her legacy," she says. "To take part in telling her story on stage is a very exciting experience."

The 8-person cast also features STEVEN CZAJKOWSKI (GATSBY: A New Musical) as Academy Award winner William Holden, DAVID SHEYNBERG as Audrey's first husband, actor/director Mel Ferrer, and GRANT BENEDICT as not one but two of Audrey's other co-stars: Gregory Peck and Humphrey Bogart. ALLISON BEAUREGARD (costume designer Edith Head), JUSTIN TEPPER (fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy), EMILY ENDEN (Marilyn Monroe), and CHELSEA CYLINDER (Julie Andrews/Narrator) complete the cast.

This presentation of AUDREY is produced by GLG in partnership with MICHAEL E. MILLER and the East Broadway Theater Project.

The reading is free and open to the public, but reservations must be made in advance here.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You