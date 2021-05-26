Bucks County Playhouse Announces Updated Covid Plan for Live Performances

As Pennsylvania loosened its Covid-19 mask mandate and other restrictions, and the CDC revised its guidelines, Bucks County Playhouse has announced a measured approach in the short term for the reopening of the theater as it continues to welcome back audiences.

Alexander Fraser, Producing Director announced the Playhouse's updated policies as the Playhouse presents a robust slate of concerts inside the historic New Hope venue.

"The new CDC guidance and the lifting of the Pennsylvania restrictions is certainly encouraging - signaling a return to regular operations in our not-too-distant future," says Fraser. "We're taking a measured approach as we return to a full schedule on our stage. Throughout the pandemic, Bucks County Playhouse has continually evaluated its Covid-19 protocols and policies to provide the safest possible environment for our patrons, performers and staff. In order to give our staff and audiences more time to get vaccinated, we will continue to require that audiences and staff wear face coverings in the Playhouse for all performances until June 13."

Fraser notes that in addition to requiring masks in the short term, the Playhouse will continue to operate at a greatly reduced capacity- selling a maximum of only 20% of its seats to allow for continued social distancing inside the theatre.

"We are in the process of reevaluating all our Covid-19 policies on a daily basis and will have new protocols for our patrons, staff and performers on June 14," says Fraser. "We look forward to re-opening the Playhouse to full capacity later in the summer when our audiences and performers feel more comfortable."

Bucks County Playhouse was one of the first cultural organizations in the region to reopen during the pandemic. Closed for most of 2020, the Playhouse was able to open briefly last fall and again earlier in 2021 for socially distanced special events, concerts, and comedy - giving the organization valuable experience and information surrounding audience expectations and overall safety.

This policy update comes as the Playhouse continues its latest performances of intimate concerts by stars of New York City's Broadway and Cabaret scene in the Broadway Spotlight Concert Series. The series is curated by Jim Caruso, who famously hosts the weekly showbiz bash "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" (currently online as "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party") at NYC's Birdland where he also produces the Broadway at Birdland Series.

Fraser says the Playhouse staff will use the time from now until mid-June to not only ensure its staff is fully vaccinated, but also reach out to patrons who have purchased tickets for future performances and update them on new policies. The Playhouse will continue to post its current Covid policies - reflecting both CDC guidance as well as taking in consideration the comfort level of audiences - on its website at bcptheater.org/covid-19-precautions.

The remaining concerts in the series include:

"An Evening with Sally Mayes"

Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 28 at 8:00 pm

Tony nominee Sally Mayes is one of NYC's most celebrated singers. The NY Times calls Sally "sparkly and brassy...and suggests a contemporary cabaret descendance of Ginger Rogers."

"The Music and Magic of Tony Bennett"

Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 30 at 2:00 pm

Philadelphia's own Eddie Bruce brings his acclaimed tribute to Tony Bennett to the Playhouse!

"Ladies of the Playhouse"

Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 pm

Friday, June 4 at 8 pm

Tony-nominee Melissa Errico ("Amour") celebrates the "Ladies of the Playhouse" in a special night of song reflecting Bucks County Playhouse's history.

"Legacy of Love"

Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 6 at 2:00 pm

Doylestown native and star of the international tour of "Bat Out of Hell" shakes up the series with this exciting new concert.

Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 pm

Friday, June 11 at 8:00 pm

Star of the Broadway musical, "Anastasia," Yardley's own Christy Altomare returns to Bucks County for her solo concert debut!

"Billy's Place"

Saturday, June 12 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 pm

The musical director and pianist for Liza Minelli, Tony Bennett and many others presents a lively concert of great standards, "jazzy" tunes and Broadway favorites.

The series began on May 15 with Natalie Douglas and her tribute show "The First Time ... The Music of Roberta Flack."

Tickets to all events in the Broadway Spotlight Concert Series are $40 and are currently on sale at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website. Tickets to these live music events are available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.