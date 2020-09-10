Bristol Riverside Offers Mental Amusements With Mentalist Vinny DePonto

Vinny DePonto's virtual show, Mental Amusements, will stream into the audience's homes September 24-26.

Bristol Riverside Theatre heads into the fall with a brand new interactive magic show. The Bucks County culture staple is bringing award-winning Mentalist Vinny DePonto's virtual show, Mental Amusements, into the audience's homes September 24-26.

Two types of tickets are available for this show. There are Front Row Tickets that put audiences right into the action. Front Row Ticket holders can participate in the show and have their minds read. Front Row tickets cost $50. General Admission tickets allow audiences to watch the show and comment without being seen or heard. General Admission tickets cost $35.

Tickets and more information are available online at brtstage.org or by calling the box office at 215-785-0100. More information about the show can also be found at: mentalamusements.com.

"I have been wanting to work with Vinny for about two years now. I've seen a few of his shows and we've been talking about a number of pretty big projects," said BRT Producing Director Amy Kaissar. "At some point, looking for things to do, I discovered that he had an online show he'd developed for the COVID era. So, being fans, we bought tickets and had a really fun evening. We made a night of it, set up the room for a show, got all the props we were supposed to gather, poured some wine, it was great! From there we started talking about bringing him to BRT."

Mental Amusements is a brand new, interactive, virtual magic show brought to you by the award-winning mentalist Vinny DePonto. DePonto's mind-reading skills will exhilarate and flabbergast everyone. Since DePonto can't go to Coney Island, he's bringing the carnival into audiences' homes. By grabbing a ticket, audiences are granted admission into a carefully crafted carnival of the mind, designed exclusively for the virtual stage. The show runs approximately 60 minutes.

"I'm a huge fan of magic and mentalists," said Kaissar. "Some of my earliest theatre memories were magic shows and the wonder of those experiences is truly no less now as an adult than it was then. I still don't know how any of it is possible. All I can say is, 'it's magic.' I'm a believer."

Throughout the Fall and Winter, BRT will be rolling out online programming. Audiences can look for more online shows. BRT has just announced a new set of fall classes that includes everything from acting to playwriting to theatre history. The theatre is also looking at outdoor programming for the Spring and is hoping to be able to re-open its production of Cabaret that had to close due to the pandemic.

Mental Amusements runs September 24 and September 25 at 7:30 p.m. and September 26 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Front Row tickets cost $50 and General Admission tickets cost $35. Tickets are available online at brtstage.org or by phone at 215-785-0100.

