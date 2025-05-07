Bees Deluxe Set For Electrifying Debut At The Diva Lounge, New Hope Inn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British-American acid blues band, Bees Deluxe, will make their highly anticipated debut appearance at The Diva Lounge @ New Hope Inn, 6426 Lower York Rd, New Hope, PA, on Saturday, May 31. Doors open at 7:00pm, with live music igniting the stage at 8:00pm. Advance tickets are available now at Eventbrite.

The band's dynamic live shows have graced renowned venues including Daryl's House Club, Jamey's House of Music, The Lizzie Rose Music Room, The Bull Run, Black Eyed Sally's, and Boston City Winery. Their setlist features inventive takes on songs by legends such as Etta James, Bobby 'Blue' Bland, and Billie Holiday, alongside their own critically acclaimed compositions.

Fronted by British guitarist Conrad Warre-known for his unusual guitar work and boundary-pushing approach-Bees Deluxe includes Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica, and vocals, supported by a stellar rhythm section Jeff Lopez on bass and Paul Giovine drums & percussion. The band's chemistry and musicianship have earned them the opportunity to share stages with blues greats like Ronnie Earl, Mike Zito, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joanna Connor, Matt Schofield and Walter Trout.

Their latest album, Hallucinate, has been met with widespread praise. John Kereiff of The Rock Doctors Hot Wax Album Reviews raved, "This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues". The album showcases the band's commitment to modernizing the blues, infusing the genre with elements of jazz, funk, psychedelia, and rock, resulting in a sound that is both fresh and timeless.

Date: Saturday, May 31

Venue: The Diva Lounge @ New Hope Inn

Address: 6426 Lower York Rd, New Hope, PA 18938

Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Advance Tickets: Eventbrite via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bees-deluxe-band-tickets-1114058441789

More Info: www.beesdeluxe.com

