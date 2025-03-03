BEETLEJUICE Returns To Ensemble Arts Philly This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization will present the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, Beetlejuice, returning to the Academy of Music by popular demand from July 29 – August 3, 2025.

Based on beloved Tim Burton film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that is out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Robbie); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

“The ghost with the most is spending part of his summer vacation with us at the Academy of Music – but please, don't say his name three times,” said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. “Beetlejuice continues to reinvent itself; from the 1988 original motion picture to Broadway and touring productions, the 2023 Warner Bros. Pictures sequel and beyond, audiences adore the demon and his everlasting shenanigans from the Netherworld.”Beetlejuice features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award-winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award-nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; make-up design by Joe Dulude II; associate director is Catie Davis and associate choreographer is Michael Fatica; casting by The Telsey Office.

Producers for Beetlejuice include Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Langley Park Productions and NETworks Presentations.

Beetlejuice opened at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), and won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical. Beetlejuice had a history making run on Broadway – following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. Beetlejuice's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. Beetlejuice became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, which led to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. Beetlejuice returned triumphantly to Broadway with performances on April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre where it continued to haunt Broadway through January 8, 2023.

Beetlejuice tickets are available to Ensemble Arts Philly members on Monday, March 3, and available to the public on Friday, March 7. Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at www.ensembleartsphilly.org. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See www.ensembleartsphilly.org for more information.

Groups of 10 or more save money! For information about group availability and pricing, call 215-790-5883 or email at groupsales@ensembleartsphilly.org.

