ALiEN8 Presented By Playhouse Youth Company At Bucks County Playhouse

A buried secret and a community determined to keep it that way, a catastrophic event twists, breaks, and reshapes every facet of their lives, a mysterious stranger appears who seems to know them better than they know themselves.

This is the story of "Alien8", an original musical that will be performed by The Playhouse Youth Company at Bucks County Playhouse beginning Thursday, August 4 through Saturday, August 6. Performances will be held each day at 11:00 am and 7:00 pm. Written by Kate Brennan and David Lee White, directed and choreographed by Kara Jönsson, with musical direction by Kyle Duke, "Alien8" is a new contemporary musical written in the style of "Dear Evan Hansen," "Be More Chill," and "Heathers."

It tells the story of a wounded town reckoning with their shame and finding connection through forgiveness. Featuring a beautiful contemporary score performed by the Youth Company Orchestra and a diverse cast of characters, "Alien8" challenges us to think deeply about who we really are, who we want to be, and how to reconcile differences between our present and future selves. "Alien8" was developed with and written for teenagers, and speaks to intergenerational views of gender, identity, and inclusion within an anthem of belonging, love, and acceptance.

"We're honored that the Playhouse Youth Company gets to perform the regional premiere of 'Alien8,'" says Michaela Murphy, Bucks County Playhouse Director of Education. "Our students connected with the material immediately and it is exhilarating to see the show resonate with them so deeply. For all of us on the creative ﻿team, it has been a joy to work with these incredible young people. This timely musical reminds us that miracles that can happen when we radically accept the differences of those we love."

The composers Kate Brennan from York, PA and David Lee White from Bordentown, NJ workshopped "Alien8" at McCarter Theater in Princeton, NJ. A student production was also presented at Drexel University.

The Playhouse Youth Company production of "Alien8" features a cast consisting of 17 local performers ages 13-18 who are selected by audition for this conservatory-style training program. Youth Company participants this year represent 14 different high schools and middle schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The cast includes: Mia Alicea (Farrell Elementary/Benjamin Rush Arts Academy), Helena Badiali (Tohickon Middle School), Kailey Bredeson (Delaware Valley Regional High School), Jessica Daley (Pennsbury High School), Atticus Fiorito (Delaware Valley Regional High School), Sofia Garcia (Lawrence High School), Maggie Gronenthal (Lawrence High School), Jessica Holliday (North Hunterdon High School), Izzy Hoskins (Newtown Middle School), Liam Quinn Jackson (North Penn High School), Riley Malone (Central Bucks West High School), Athena Matthes (Pennwood Middle School), Makayla McClintic (Central Bucks West High School), Maya Micsion (Council Rock North High School), Michael Murphy (Holland Middle School), Bridget Parker (New Hope-Solebury High School), and Jacob Rabinowitz (Pennsbury High School). Kirk Bookman is Visual Design Consultant. Costume designer is Michaela Murphy. Ryan Walsh is Sound Designer. Mackenzie Seewagen is Production Stage Manager.

Single tickets to "Alien8" are on sale now. Tickets start at $15 for children and $20 for adults plus fees. Patrons save 20% off when buying 4 or more tickets. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. The Youth Company production will play daily at 11:00am and 7:00pm.

Three show season ticket packages are still available for the mainstage series. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.