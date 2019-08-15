A British Invasion! THE CHOIR OF MAN Returns to U.S. for Second North American Tour

Back by popular demand, the runaway international hit is coming back to the states! Known across the globe as "the ultimate-feel good show," THE CHOIR OF MAN offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy! It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, pop, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, concert pub-crawl you'll ever attend.

This is not your average jukebox musical! Featuring songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more, these musical mates belt out songs you love in a brand new way! Bring your mom, bring your kids, bring your best friends, or bring your husband, because there's truly something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show for all ages.

Leading the cast are returning original US tour members Denis Grindel (West End's The Commitments, the European tour of Rhythm of Dance, the Irish tour of RENT, Ireland and Helix productions of Spring Awakening) as Narrator, Tom Brandon (London's Union Theatre production of Spend, Spend, Spend, the European Tour of Rhythm of the Dance) as Hardman, and Mark Loveday (British film Rise of The Footsoldier 3) as Barman. Joining them is international recording artist Richard Lock as Pub Bore, Alistair Higgings (RCT Theatres' Peter Pan, Tobias in 88 London Road's Sweeney Todd, UK tours of Shadowlands and Dreamboard and Petticoats) as Pianoman, 2010 World Tap Championship silver medalist Jordan Oliver (US tours of The Sound of Music and Evita, The Choir of Man Norwegian Escape and US Tour 2019 replacement) as Tapper, Matt Beveridge (London's On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Titanic in Toronto, films Home For Christmas, In Vitro, and Trendy) as Cassanova, Daniel Harnett (The Choir of Man workshop, Norwegian, and Sydney Opera House casts, Prince Charming in Snow White UK, Witches of Eastwick in Manchester, and Sweet Charity at The Grand Theatre) as Joker, and Ben Langridge of the Glasgow-based acapella group Choral Stimulation as Beast.

For tickets and more details, visit www.TheChoirOfMan.com.

CHOIR OF MAN TOUR DATES:

Additional US tour dates to be announced soon.

New York, NY | January 11-14 | More details coming soon

Fort Collins, CO | January 19 & 20 | The Lincoln Center | Tickets on sale now

Durango, CO | January 21 | Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College | Tickets on sale now

Lone Tree, CO | January 22 | Lone Tree Arts Center | Tickets on sale now

Pueblo, CO | January 25 | Memorial Hall | Tickets on sale now for subscribers, single tickets on sale Sept. 9

Livermore, CA | January 27 | Bankhead Theater | Tickets on sale now

Medford, OR | January 28 | Craterian Theater at the Collier Center for the Performing Arts | Tickets on sale now

Bremerton, WA | January 29 | Bremerton's Admiral Theatre | Tickets on sale now

Tacoma, WA | January 30 | Tacoma's Pantages Theater | Tickets on sale now

Seattle, WA | January 31 | Moore Theatre | Tickets on sale now

Longview, WA | February 1 | Columbia Theatre |Tickets on sale now

Oklahoma City, OK | February 4 | Visual and Performing Arts Center at Oklahoma City Community College | Tickets on sale now

Mountain Home, AR | February 5 | The Sheid | Tickets on sale now

Bartlesville, OK | February 6 | Bartlesville Community Center | Subscriptions on sale now, single tickets on sale Sept. 3

Conway, AR | February 7 | Reynolds Performance Hall | Tickets on sale now

Lufkin, TX | February 8 | The Temple Theatre | Tickets on sale now

Easton, PA | February 13 | State Theatre | Tickets on sale now

Bay Harbor, MI | February 15 | Great Lakes Center for the Arts | Tickets on sale now

La Crosse, WI | February 18 | Viterbo University Fine Arts Center | Tickets on sale now

Overland Park, KS | February 21 | Carlsen Center, Johnson County Community College | Tickets on sale now

Wausau, WI | February 25 | The Grand Theater | Tickets on sale now

Athens, OH | February 27 | OU's Memorial Auditorium | Tickets on sale now

Lima, OH | February 28 | Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center | Tickets on sale now

Springfield, OH | February 29 | Clark State Performing Arts Center | Tickets on sale now

Toledo, OH | March 1 | The Valentine Theatre | Tickets on sale now

Springfield, IL | March 4 | UIS Performing Arts Center | Tickets on sale now

Broken Arrow, OK | March 11 | Performing Arts Center | Tickets on sale soon

Richardson, TX | March 14 | Hill Performance Hall | Tickets on sale now

Sarasota, FL | March 17 | Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall | Tickets on sale September 7

Bunnell, FL | March 19 | Flagler Auditorium | Tickets on sale soon

Fort Lauderdale, FL | March 20 | Parker Playhouse | Tickets on sale now

Key West, FL | March 21 | Tennessee Wiliams Theatre | Tickets on sale now

Niceville, FL | March 26 | Mattie Kelly Arts Center | Tickes on sale now

Winston-Salem, NC | March 31 | Stevens Center | Tickets on sale now

Opelika, AL | The Opelika Center for the Performing Arts | Members on sale now, single tickets on sale Sept 1

Maryville, TN | April 3 | Clayton Center for the Arts | Tickets on sale now

Huntsville, AL | April 4 | Von Braun Center Concert Hall | Subscriptions on sale now, single tickets on sale TBD

Orono, ME | April 8 | Collins Center for the Arts | Tickets on sale now

Morristown, NJ | April 9 | Mayo Performing Arts Center | Tickets on sale now

Mashantucket, CT | April 10, 11 & 12 | Fox Theatre | Tickets on sale TBD





