3 Pony Show and The Cannonball Festival Present A TREE WHERE NO MOON SHINES

Small things are catalysts for big change. The Great Migration was the outpouring of 6 million African Americans from the Jim Crow south to cities of the north and west. A leaderless movement spanning from 1915 to 1970, it was an accumulation of millions of small decisions by regular people seeking dignity and a good life. In A Tree When No Moon Shines, 3 Pony Show reimagines fragments of this great undercurrent of movement that transformed America.

A 45-minute multimedia dance theatre experience, A Tree When No Moon Shines mixes storytelling with explorations of family & migration. It premiere on Saturday, September 2 at 6:30 p.m., Monday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesday, September 19 at 5:00 p.m. at Ice Box Project Space for The Cannonball Festival and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival; featuring the talents of performers Vyette Tiya and Jaye Allison; set designer Andrew Thompson; lighting designer, Christine Griffith. Researching African American music and film of the early 20th century and colliding that with movement, text and vocal discoveries, the work explores the seeds of contemporary questions about equitable access to nature.

Dancing With History

The great migration is one of the biggest events of the twentieth century that is still unknown to some. A Tree When No Moon Shine takes bits of known truths to tell fragments of stories. The work creates space to inhabit dreams, to connect the past to the present and to recall memories that don't belong to us, but that have helped to shape the contemporary world.

Tickets and more information available at Click Here

3 Pony Show, Cannonball Festival & the Philadelphia Fringe Festival presents A Tree When No Moon Shines

Dates September 2, 11 & 19 | Location The Ice Box Project Space | Ticket prices $25, PWYC Options

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.