2025 Philadelphia Music Alliance for Youth To Present ARTISTS' INITIATIVE SHOWCASE CONCERT

On Feb 22, 2025, the Philadelphia Music Alliance for Youth (PMAY) Artists' Initiative will be hosting their 2025 Annual PMAY Showcase Concert in Presser Hall at Settlement Music School's Mary Louise Curtis Branch (416 Queen St., Philadelphia) featuring Philadelphia's rising artists. This free event is open to the public and will feature eight outstanding PMAY Artists' Initiative artists playing Dvorak, Bach, Paganini, and more.

All of this year's performers have earned a variety of impressive awards and accolades for their musical endeavors. Percussionist Sydney Vance is a 2025 Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award recipient and From The Top Fellow; Violinist Ora Avila is a winner of the PYAO Concerto Competition; and Cellist Samuel Cao is a 2024 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition Semifinalist, to name a few.

These student performers don't just excel at their instrument studies. The lessons they learn in the PMAY Artists' Initiative extend into everything they do, leading to great accomplishments across all their interests. Violinist Avkaash Chevli is a Science Olympiad and President of the Business Professionals of America; Violist Anton Wingert swims with the Central Bucks Regional YMCA All-State Team; and Cellist Kealia Grace Smith has performed musical theater professionally in Matilda at the Surflight Theatre and Ragtime at the Eagle Theatre.

Learn more about the PMAY Artists' Initiative and view the full concert program here: https://www.pmayartists.org/events/2025/22/pmay-annual-showcase-concert

